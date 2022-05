Local voters went to the polls on Tuesday to choose their ideal partisan candidates for several elected positions in Bannock County. Four primary races were contested in Bannock County, including the GOP District 3 and District 2 commissioner races and both the Democratic and Republican races for assessor. By the time all ballots were counted early Wednesday morning, the turnout appeared relative to the primary election in May 2018, though...

BANNOCK COUNTY, ID ・ 18 HOURS AGO