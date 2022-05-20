All the celebrities taking sides in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard libel trial

As the biggest legal case in showbiz right now continues – that of ex- Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp and Aquaman actress Amber Heard – high-profile names from the world of entertainment have shared their thoughts on the proceedings.

Court will resume again at 9am on Monday after a one-week break, where Depp and Heard’s past relationship will be discussed in further detail after the former sued the latter for libel over a Washington Post op-ed in 2018.

Depp’s $50m lawsuit claims the article, and its implications that he abused her, have affected his career and ability to land other acting roles. He is not named in Heard’s article, however.

The actress has filed a counterclaim against Depp over his lawsuit, alleging the actor is orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her as further “abuse and harassment”.

It’s the latest libel trial to concern the former couple, after Depp sued the owners of The Sun in 2020 for branding him a “wife-beater”. The actor lost the case with Justice Andrew Nichol stating the paper’s allegations were “substantially true”.

While the formal decision is yet to be issued as the case is ongoing, it hasn’t stopped celebrities from taking sides in the dramatic lawsuit.

Supporters of Johnny Depp

Candace Owens

In a post on Twitter on 14 April, the right-wing commentator wrote: “I’m on record calling Amber Heard a liar from day one. Many people don’t realise that an abusive sociopath was able to seamlessly destroy a man because of the #MeToo campaign.

“Never #BelieveWomen. Instead, listen to women AND men, but believe facts.”

Joe Rogan

The controversial podcast host said on an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience last month that Heard was a “crazy lazy” and has “something wrong with her”.

Describing the trial as a “cautionary tale about believing in bulls***”, he added: "This is a big win for Johnny Depp and a big loss for Pirates of the Caribbean !

“You got rid of the best f****** pirate you ever had - for a crazy lady!"

Heard would go on to receive a diagnosis of borderline personality disorder by a psychologist hired by Depp’s legal team.

Chris Rock

Actor and comedian Chris Rock, who made headlines in March when he was slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars, reportedly addressed the Depp v Heard trial during a performance of his Ego Death show in London.

It’s claimed Rock said: “Believe all women, believe all women… except Amber Heard. What the f*** is she on? She s*** in his bed!”

Laurie Holden

The actress, known for playing Andrea in the zombie series The Walking Dead and soon to appear in Amazon’s The Boys , took to Twitter last month to respond to a 2016 Uproxx article which asked if she should have defended Depp.

Holden replied: “Glad I did. Would do it again in a heartbeat. Just happy that six years later the world is finally catching up.

“The truth is now being revealed and there will be justice. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp.”

Paul McCartney

During a recent concert in Seattle, the former Beatles member played a video of Depp on-screen behind him during a rendition of his track “My Valentine”.

Depp has starred in several of McCartney’s music videos and is reportedly a close friend of the musician. According to Joe.co.uk , the footage has been used in concerts by the singer for close to a decade.

Jennifer Aniston

Last week it was reported that the Friends star followed Depp on Instagram, in what’s being taken as a sign of support for the actor as she doesn’t follow Heard on the app.





Eva Green

Green, who starred alongside Depp in the 2012 Tim Burton movie Dark Shadows , offered her support to the actor in an Instagram post on Thursday. The star wrote: "I have no doubt Johnny will emerge with his good name and wonderful heart revealed to the world, and life will be better than it ever was for him and his family"





Supporters of Amber Heard

Howard Stern

The American radio personality, who had a stint as a judge on America’s Got Talent , said of Depp during an episode of his podcast The Howard Stern Show : “The reason … he wanted [the trial] televised, is that’s what narcissists do. They think they can talk their way out of anything.

“I think Johnny Depp is a huge narcissist and what I mean by that is – he figured, ‘I’ll put this on TV and because I’m so persuasive and because I’m so smart, I’m such a wonderful guy.’”

Ellen Barkin

The Drop Dead Gorgeous actress has been listed as a possible witness during the trial, and during the UK trial against The Sun , a statement from Barkin was mentioned in which she alleged Depp once threw a bottle of wine across a hotel room – allegations Depp said were “untrue”, adding he does “not have an anger management problem”.

Kathy Griffin

When Heard issued a statement on social media thanking supporters ahead of the trial, comedian and former The View co-host Kathy Griffin replied: “Oh Doll, I’m thinking about you and sending all the love.”

The trial continues…

