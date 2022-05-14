ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

How to watch tonight’s lunar eclipse, online or in person

Digital Trends
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a chance to observe a special astronomical event, as the night of May 15-16 will see a total lunar eclipse. It’s a great opportunity to stop and look up into the sky, and we’ve got information on how you can watch the event — whether you want to head outside...

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

What will the Earth look like if all the ice melted? The answer is terrifying.

Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
EARTH SCIENCE
CNET

The Alien Invasion of Antarctica Is Only Just Beginning

At the bottom of the stairwell leading to deck five, an alien lies upturned on green nonslip flooring. If you get close enough, you can see one of its six legs twitching and one of its translucent wings crushed to pieces. Unlike the throng of Antarctic expeditioners aboard the RSV Nuyina, Australia's newest icebreaking ship, it hasn't cleared customs.
SCIENCE
Space.com

Lunar eclipse 2022 guide: When, where & how to see them

The first total lunar eclipse of 2022 will occur on May 15-16 and be visible in total phase from portions of the Americas, Antarctica, Europe, Africa and the east Pacific. The second lunar eclipse will occur on November 8 and will be visible in parts of Asia, Australia, North America, parts of northern and eastern Europe, and most of South America.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lunar Eclipses#Solar Eclipses
POPSUGAR

These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Be Affected Most by April's Solar Eclipse

From being pushed to have a relationship-defining talk to addressing heavy-duty emotions rooted in the past, a full moon brings intensity and drama to everyday moments. On the flip side, new moons present us with a chance to set a powerful intention or plant seeds that we want to see come to fruition over the course of a new lunar cycle. In both cases, we're generally invited to work with the astrological energy of the moment.
LIFESTYLE
Andrei Tapalaga

NASA's Helicopter Discovers Strange Wreckage on Mars

The wreckage is actually part of the Perseverance's landing gear that landed on Mars in 2021Twitter/NASA JPL. Mars is one of the most analyzed planets by humanity as it shows a lot of promising potential for a second home. The way NASA collects data about Mars and its environment is through high-resolution photographs taken by NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter that landed on Mars in April 2021. The helicopter had taken photos of what could only be described as a UFO crash on its 26th flight.
Andrei Tapalaga

Another Species of Humans Could Be Roaming on This Earth

A new species of humans known as Homo floresiensis had only been discovered in 2004analogicus./Pixabay. In the last 300,000 years, our ancestors known as the Homo-sapiens had been roaming this Earth. From about 160,000 years ago the modern Homo-sapiens, the species we all identify as today began to populate the Earth. At this time many other species such as the neanderthals had been fighting for world dominance. Besides these two main human species, there were other minor species, but not much evidence had been found until the 21st century.
Andrei Tapalaga

Structures Older Than the Egyptian Pyramids Discovered in Central Europe

Visualization of Těšetice-Kyjovice roundelInstitute of Archaeology of the Czech Academy of Sciences. Humanity is trying to put together the puzzle pieces left by our ancestors to better understand how civilizations have formed and ultimately how we ended up here. These pieces are believed to be the first structures built by mankind.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
Interesting Engineering

The biggest earthquake in human history caused a 5,000-mile tsunami

What we know about earthquakes has just gotten an update. A team of archaeologists has discovered evidence of the largest megaquake in human history. The earthquake struck about 3,800 years ago in what is now northern Chile when a tectonic plate rupture raised the region's coastline. Its devastating repercussions drove human populations away from neighboring coastlines for 1,000 years.
ENVIRONMENT
Elite Daily

Only 4 Zodiac Signs Can Breathe A Sigh Of Relief During This Week’s Red Moon

Eclipses can definitely be a bit intimidating. The textbook definition of an eclipse is the obscuring of light from one celestial body to another, which doesn’t help relieve some of the stigma around this rare lunation. But I’m here to offer a friendly reminder: Eclipses are nothing to be afraid of. You’ve lived through dozens of them so far, and will continue to do so. Additionally, the sign the eclipse falls in determines how much each zodiac sign will be affected by this powerful lunation, and the good thing is that some signs won’t feel its effects as much as others. So if you’re a mutable sign (Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, or Pisces), congratulations, because the May 2022 Red Moon total lunar eclipse will affect you least. (Considering these were the zodiac signs most affected by the eclipses in 2020 and 2021, things are really looking up.)
LIFESTYLE
Futurity

Taiwan’s crust is moving at ‘extreme’ speed

A new study finds evidence of surprisingly rapid upward movement of Earth’s crust on the island of Taiwan. Over roughly half a million years, the Coastal Range of east Taiwan was rising at a rate of 9 to 14 millimeters (0.35 to 0.55 inches) per year, the research shows.
ASIA
POPSUGAR

What May's Upcoming Lunar Eclipse Means For These 4 Zodiac Signs

At least once a month, full moons crank up the intensity of the moment, causing us to feel more deeply and speak our truth. But approximately twice a year, we get potent full moons that coincide with lunar eclipses. These supercharged events are known to fuel gasp-worthy shake-ups, creating shifts that have likely been brewing for some time.
LIFESTYLE
The US Sun

Transfer of life between planets now possible after confirmed impact of first interstellar object on Earth, expert says

THE US government's seal of approval of a Harvard professor's finding opens the door for the possibility that life from another galaxy reached earth in 2014. An object crashed with the energy force equivalent to a percentage of the Hiroshima bomb into the Bismarck Sea off the coast of Papa New Guinea, well-respected Harvard professor Dr Avi Loeb said.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

The stages of the Super Flower Blood Moon lunar eclipse of 2022 explained

Total eclipses of the moon are the most colorful of all astronomical phenomena. Each lunar eclipse is unique, with its brightness and coloration determined by a range of factors, such as the geometry of the eclipse and the large-scale meteorological conditions on Earth. When the moon is entering, and later emerging from, Earth's shadow, secondary phenomena may be overlooked.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Doomed To Collide: Astronomers Announce Discovery of Supermassive Binary Black Holes

A team of researchers from Purdue University and other institutions has discovered a supermassive black hole binary system, one of only two known such systems. The two black holes, which orbit each other, likely weigh the equivalent of 100 million suns each. One of the black holes powers a massive jet that moves outward at nearly the speed of light. The system is so far away that the visible light seen from Earth today was emitted 8.8 billion years ago.
ASTRONOMY
StyleCaster

Scorpio—Your May Horoscope Says The Lunar Eclipse Will Rock Your World

Click here to read the full article. Gird your loins, because the upcoming month of May is going to be a major glow-up, Scorpio. However, your Scorpio May 2022 horoscope also shows how much work it takes to earn that sparkle. You’ll feel the initial rumblings of a major transformation on May 5, when the sun joins forces with Uranus in Taurus and takes your relationship in a new direction. However, you may feel a need for independence that conflicts with your desire for intimacy. As Mercury stations retrograde in your eighth house of shared energies on May 10, you may...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy