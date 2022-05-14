ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MA

River Hawks Fall to Hartford, 9-6, on Saturday Afternoon

GoRiverHawks.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST HARTFORD, Conn. – The UMass Lowell baseball team (22-26, 12-14 AE) fell to the Hartford Hawks (9-34, 8-18 AE) in game two of the weekend series by a score of 9-6 on Saturday afternoon. "Tough one today. Cedric [Rose] had a huge home run in the top...

goriverhawks.com

Comments / 0

Related
GoRiverHawks.com

River Hawks Close Regular Season with Four Games in Five Days

LOWELL, Mass. – The UMass Lowell baseball team (23-26, 13-14 AE) will wrap up the regular season with four games in five days. The River Hawks welcome the Northeastern Huskies (26-25-1, 9-12 CAA) to LeLacheur Park on Tuesday before a road trip to take on the UAlbany Great Danes (21-23, 10-17 AE) for a three-game series.
LOWELL, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 3 $100,000 prizes won Monday; sold in Lowell, Salisbury and Great Barrington

The top lottery prizes in Massachusetts Monday were three $100,000 winners. One of the tickets was for the game “Massachusetts Millionaires’ Club” and it was sold at a Shell gas station in Great Barrington. Another $100,000 winning ticket was sold at Dicks Variety North in Salisbury. It was for the game Mass Cash. And the final $100,000 winning ticket was for the game “$15,000,000 Money Maker.” It was sold at King Liquors in Lowell.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lowell, MA
City
Pittsfield, MA
Hartford, CT
Sports
City
Hartford, CT
City
Westfield, MA
Lowell, MA
Sports
City
Newburyport, MA
City
West Hartford, CT
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Connecticut Sports
City
Kingston, MA
millburysutton.com

Contenders for Miss Massachusetts title pay a visit to Millbury

MILLBURY -- Miss Massachusetts local titleholders, representing areas from across the commonwealth, met Saturday, May 14, at the Charles F. Minney VFW Post for orientation. Following orientation, a reception was held for the titleholders, family and friends sponsored by the Friends of the Asa Waters Mansion and the Millbury Women's Club.
MILLBURY, MA
sheltonherald.com

‘You have to get the right people’ UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma shares how he’s created successful impact

SOUTHINGTON — For the first time in three years, UConn’s Coaches Road Show is back in person. Women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma — along with men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley, football’s Jim Mora, baseball’s Jim Penders and softball’s Laura Valentino — mixed and mingled with fans and alumni Monday night at Kinsmen Brewing Company.
FAIRFIELD, CT
WNAW

Massachusetts Congratulates A Trifecta Of Winners Who Won $300 Thousand

They say you got to to be in it to win it! Recently, a trio of lottery winners throughout the Bay state have picked up a cool $100 thousand in prize money and one of the lucky tickets from the Massachusetts Millionaire's Club was sold right here in south county at The Shell gas station on Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington. The other two winners: A Mass cash ticket that was purchased at Dick's Variety north in Salisbury and King Liquors in Lowell rewarded a patron with a winning $15 Million Money Maker ticket, even though the top prize was not won, the 100 grand is STILL a nice chunk of change. I'm envious for sure, but I better find some extra one dollar bills and try to get in on the winning. Any extra money these days would come in very handy for sure!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nshoremag.com

11 Great Burgers to Try North of Boston

Many states and restaurants claim to be the birthplace of the hamburger. However, we believe the exact origins are less important than the results: Flavorful meat patties sandwiched inside a soft roll, with an almost endless array of possible toppings. From the simplest burger at a cookout to an over-the-top creation at a specialty restaurant, burgers come in varieties to suit ever taste and temperament.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River Hawks Fall#Umass Lowell#The Hartford Hawks#The River Hawks
97.5 WOKQ

Drivers On This Massachusetts Highway Had a Cruel Reality Check Over the Weekend

As soon as the sun rose on Saturday, it didn't take long for it to feel like we skipped right over spring (which it feels like we've barely had) and kicked summer right into gear. Areas of New England (mostly inland) hit 90 degrees, with coastal areas still feeling summerish with temps in the 80s, giving Mainers, Granite Staters, and other New Englanders a real good reason to get outdoors.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WMUR.com

Nearly 30 arrests made as crowds fill Hampton Beach over hot weekend

HAMPTON, N.H. — Nearly 30 arrests were made over the weekend at Hampton Beach, as crowds gathered amid the first summer-like weather of the year. Hampton police said there were issues with some groups of young people who planned over social media to meet at the beach. "Throughout most...
HAMPTON, NH
westernmassnews.com

South Hadley mourning death of third grade students

SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The South Hadley school community is mourning the loss of a third grade student. Acting South Hadley Public Schools Superintendent Mark McLaughlin told Western Mass News that Ansleigh McDaniel died on Sunday. She was a student at Mosier Elementary School. McLaughlin told us the District...
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
NECN

Potential For Damaging Winds, Hail on Monday

We have a mild and humid afternoon to wrap up our weekend. Still above average, our highs are staying in the upper 70s to low 80s Sunday. We don’t get nearly as hot as yesterday when we broke new heat records, from northern New England and into the south. Manchester, New Hampshire, saw 91 after having 81 as its highest temperature on record back in 2018. Our high in Boston tied our previous 86 degree mark of 1979 and on it goes to other cities across the region.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

4 fishermen rescued when boat sinks off Provincetown, Massachusetts

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Four people were rescued Tuesday after their fishing vessel sank off the coast of Provincetown, Massachusetts. The Coast Guard said the 34-foot Angela & Maria sank about 2 miles off Provincetown at about 10:10 a.m. No injuries were reported. The Coast Guard said the crew did...
PROVINCETOWN, MA
CBS Boston

Mass. man killed in police shooting at Space Force Station in NH identified as Michael Foley

NEW BOSTON, N.H. (CBS) – Michael Foley, a 33-year-old from Massachusetts, was identified Monday as the man killed in a police shooting last week at the New Boston Space Force Station in New Hampshire. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday on an access road to the facility on Chestnut Hill Road in New Boston. It is not clear what led up to the shooting, and New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella did not say what town Foley was from. A New Boston police officer and contracted security member were involved in the shooting. An autopsy showed Foley’s cause of death was a single gunshot wound. No further information is expected to be released until the officer and security member have been formally interviewed by investigators.
NEW BOSTON, NH
CBS Boston

You can now order a 3rd round of free at-home COVID tests from the post office

BOSTON (CBS) — Need more rapid COVID tests? Americans can now order a third round of testing kits from the post office. “Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order a 3rd round of free at-home tests,” the government’s COVID.gov website stated Monday. “Order yours today.” This time, orders will include eight rapid antigen COVID-19 tests, which is double the amount provided in previous rounds. They’ll come in two separate packages, shipped for free, each with their own tracking numbers. Click here to order your tests. COVID cases are on the rise in Massachusetts. In Hopkinton, town officials are urging people to mask up indoors again. The positivity rate for Massachusetts as of Monday was 8.48%.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
i95 ROCK

Step Inside This Creepy Abandoned Connecticut Hotel

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. On Friday morning, January 10, 2020, guests at the Red Lion Hotel in Cromwell, Connecticut, were told to pack their suitcases and leave the premises immediately. Imagine...
CROMWELL, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy