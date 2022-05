NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — According to Youth Villages, a non-profit for children and families in Tennessee, there are almost 8,000 children in foster care in the state and the number continues to rise. Many of these children have experienced trauma due to abuse and/or neglect and are placed in custodial care. May is Foster Care Awareness Month and child welfare agencies, like Youth Villages, are stepping up their efforts to recruit foster families to provide homes for these youth.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO