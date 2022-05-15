Pittsburgh 1, Cincinnati 0

Great American Ball Park recently hosted five local high school baseball games during the annual “Big League Weekend,” which concluded the 11th annual Skyline Chili Reds Futures High School Showcase presented by Cincinnati Children’s Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics. This year’s Showcase featured 86 baseball and softball teams...
Indianapolis anchor-reporter Aleah Hordges will join Sheila Gray and Bob Herzog on WKRC-TV's Good Morning Cincinnati July 5. She fills the anchor chair of John Lomax, who retired April 29 after 32 years as morning news anchor. “After an extensive search, we’re excited to have Aleah joining our Good Morning...
Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions. After struggling to adjust to the college basketball transfer portal last year, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins has shown that he can adapt this spring. Huggins has added multiple power-five transfers to his roster, including the return of Emmitt Matthews and the newest edition of Tre Mitchell from Texas. While some want to criticize Huggy Bear and his staff, they have shown that they can attract some of the biggest names in the transfer portal. Hopefully the new additions on the roster help the Mountaineers return to their winning ways next season.
After grumbling from several pandemic-related teases, Cincinnati got to see Garth Brooks finally, truly, for real this time. The city got two whole nights of him — and in the house the Bengals built, to boot. The world’s favorite Country star hosted two shows at Cincinnati’s Paul Brown Stadium...
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Ryan Kiefer, a 22-year veteran of the mortgage business and the branch manager for PrimeLending in Greater Cincinnati, is the host of "Cincy's Hottest Properties". Tune in every Saturday at 12:30 p.m. on Local 12 WKRC-TV as Ryan will feature local insights into buying and selling real-estate in the Tri-State area.
* Texas State defensive back Zion Childress has announced he will transfer to Kentucky, choosing the Cats over Washington and TCU. Childress started in eight of 12 games for the Bobcats last fall, finishing third on the team with 74 tackles. The upcoming 2022 season will be Childress’s third season of college football.
In four seasons playing college basketball, Erik Stevenson has had plenty of individual success, scoring a total of 1,187 points. The one thing he hasn’t experienced, though, is the NCAA Tournament. He hopes that changes this coming year at West Virginia, which has advanced to the Big Dance in...
Matt Bonislawski is a Golden Ram once again. The former football standout at Highlands who returned to the school as athletic director from 2007-2013 was hired Monday evening as the school district’s new head football coach. Bonislawski was recommended to the Highlands school board of directors by the athletic...
CINCINNATI — A new mobile roller rink is coming to downtown Cincinnati this month. The rink is movable so it will be able to go to a variety of locations within Cincinnati's city limits. The rink will have nearly 10,000 square feet of floor space and include 150 pairs...
CINCINNATI — Some Garth Brooks fans got a big surprise when they were at his concert Saturday night. The country music legend played two shows in Cincinnati last weekend. Because Saturday night's show sold out, Brooks added another show Friday night because he wanted to make sure everyone who wants to see him can.
CINCINNATI — We're officially at the point in the year where fishing starts to get popular. You can fish at any time of the year, but now that the weather is warming, the water is warming and the fish are becoming a lot more active. So how do you...
Al’s Delicious Popcorn is the official gourmet popcorn of the Cincinnati Reds. The popper also provides popcorn for Hampton Inn and Suites, Land-Grant Brewing Company and American Nut Company. And Al’s Delicious Popcorn has been a bona fide local Columbus, Ohio institution since 1985. The operation boasts more...
CINCINNATI — The threat of storms once again returns by 11 p.m. Sunday and through the hours that follow. There is still potential for at least one or two storms becoming strong, especially over our Indiana communities. FOLLOW LIVE RADAR// ALERTS. The main threats would be for hail and...
(The Center Square) – Transportation officials in Kentucky and Ohio continue to work in concert on a new Ohio River bridge connecting Cincinnati with Northern Kentucky, and they hope construction on the more than $2 billion megaproject could start by the end of next year. Besides building a companion...
