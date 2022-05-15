ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, IN

High School Softball: Northrop earns sweep against Fremont

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Northrop Bruins took two victories in their doubleheader matchup with...

wfft.com

Jason Doerffler named Leo football head coach

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - After eight seasons at Northrop, Jason Doerffler is heading to Leo's sidelines to take over as the Lions' new head football coach. Doerffler went 23-58 during his eight year tenure with the Bruins, including a 7-3 mark this past season. Northrop's best season under Doerffler came in 2019 when the Bruins finished 5-6 overall.
LEO-CEDARVILLE, IN
wfft.com

Carroll claims girls sectional track title

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Carroll claimed the 2022 Northrop girls track and field sectional title, totaling 142.5 team points on Tuesday. Northrop finished in second place, with Churubusco, Snider and Concordia Lutheran rounding out the top five. Full Results:
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
Trine Softball to host Case Western Reserve in NCAA Super Regional

ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Trine University softball team will play host to Case Western Reserve University during the 2022 NCAA Division III Softball Championship Angola, Ind. Super Regional beginning on Friday, May 20. The event is a best of three series between the two teams. The first day of...
ANGOLA, IN
Garrett's Minnich signs with Huntington

GARRETT, Ind. (WFFT) - Garrett senior Chandler Minnich signed his letter of intent to continue his track and field career at Huntington University on Wednesday afternoon. Minnich plans to pole vault for the Foresters and study Art Education during his time in college.
GARRETT, IN
DeKalb's Jordan, Williams sign for college

DeKalb seniors Logan Jordan and Nate Williams signed to continue their athletic careers in college on Monday afternoon. DeKalb seniors Logan Jordan and Nate Williams signed to continue their athletic careers in college on Monday afternoon.
DEKALB, IL
Signing ceremony honors 74 FWCS students entering workforce

These Fort Wayne Community Schools students are already looking ahead to careers in construction, safety, healthcare and more. Signing ceremony honors 74 FWCS students entering workforce. A total of 74 Fort Wayne Community Schools' students are putting pen to paper to get ready to start work immediately following graduation.
FORT WAYNE, IN
NACS board president names Wayne Barker as top choice for next superintendent

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — An Allen County school district has narrowed its candidate list down to a familiar face as the search for a permanent superintendent continues. Ron Felger, president of the Board of School Trustees of Northwest Allen County Schools, on Tuesday announced that Wayne Barker as his top candidate for superintendent, according to the school district.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
Rainfall unusually high, delays planting season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – This year’s rainfall has been a bit of a stick in the mud for farmer Don Wyss. “Farming is a tough business when you think about items that are not in your control, and weather is one of those,” Wyss said. He...
INDIANA STATE
Cohen Hancz-Barron jury verdict delayed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The State of Indiana is trying 22-year-old Cohen Hancz-Barron for for the deaths of a mother and her three children last year. 26-year-old Sarah Zent and her three children Carter, Aubree and Ashton ranging from 2-5 years old were killed in their Gay St. home June 2, 2021 and the primary suspect is her boyfriend Cohen Hancz-Barron.
INDIANA STATE

