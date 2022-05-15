High School Softball: Northrop earns sweep against Fremont

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WFFT) - The Carroll Chargers escaped the Bellmont Braves with a 9-7 victory Wednesday evening. After giving up a run in the top of the first inning, the Chargers answered with three runs. Carroll held Bellmont scoreless through the fourth and sixth inning to help secure the victory.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Carroll claimed the 2022 Northrop girls track and field sectional title, totaling 142.5 team points on Tuesday. Northrop finished in second place, with Churubusco, Snider and Concordia Lutheran rounding out the top five. Full Results:
WATERLOO, Ind. (WFFT) - The Leo baseball team beat DeKalb 6-0 on Tuesday night, forcing a three way tie for the NE8 conference title. Norwell defeated Columbia City 8-7, while Bellmont bested East Noble 5-2 to claim shares of the conference crown. DeKalb, Norwell and Bellmont all finished their conference...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - After eight seasons at Northrop, Jason Doerffler is heading to Leo's sidelines to take over as the Lions' new head football coach. Doerffler went 23-58 during his eight year tenure with the Bruins, including a 7-3 mark this past season. Northrop's best season under Doerffler came in 2019 when the Bruins finished 5-6 overall.
GARRETT, Ind. (WFFT) - Garrett senior Chandler Minnich signed his letter of intent to continue his track and field career at Huntington University on Wednesday afternoon. Minnich plans to pole vault for the Foresters and study Art Education during his time in college.
ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Trine University softball team will play host to Case Western Reserve University during the 2022 NCAA Division III Softball Championship Angola, Ind. Super Regional beginning on Friday, May 20. The event is a best of three series between the two teams. The first day of...
WATERLOO, Ind. (WFFT) - DeKalb seniors Logan Jordan and Nate Williams signed to continue their athletic careers in college on Monday afternoon. Jordan will play baseball at Trinity International University. Williams will play football at Trine University.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – The Fort Wayne TinCaps triumphed, 5-4, over the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate) on Tuesday night at Parkview Field. First basemen Matthew Acosta powered the ‘Caps to victory with a pair of extra-base hits, including a go-ahead home run in the sixth inning in his High-A debut.
These Fort Wayne Community Schools students are already looking ahead to careers in construction, safety, healthcare and more. Signing ceremony honors 74 FWCS students entering workforce. A total of 74 Fort Wayne Community Schools' students are putting pen to paper to get ready to start work immediately following graduation.
PINEHURST, N.C. (WFFT) - The full field for the inaugural U.S. Adaptive Open – a new national championship that will showcase the world’s best golfers with disabilities on Pinehurst Resort & Country Club’s Course No. 6 from July 18-20 – has been set by the USGA.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — A sustainable food producer is expanding into Allen County. Do Good Foods (DGF) on Wednesday announced plans to invest up to $100 million in an animal-feed production facility near Fort Wayne International Airport, creating up to 100 new jobs by the end of 2024.
Jury Pool is expected to open for the 2022 season on Saturday, May 28, weather permitting. Regular pool hours for this season will be 12:30-8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, unless staffing levels can increase. New Haven's Jury Pool to open for 2022 season May 28, open 6 days a week. Jury Pool...
Fort Wayne Community Schools celebrated its first ever Employee of the Year Wednesday when Superintendent Mark Daniel surprised Study Elementary Secretary/Treasurer Sharon McGhee with the honor. FWCS Names Secretary as First Employee of the Year. Fort Wayne Community Schools celebrated its first ever Employee of the Year Wednesday when Superintendent...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — An Allen County school district has narrowed its candidate list down to a familiar face as the search for a permanent superintendent continues. Ron Felger, president of the Board of School Trustees of Northwest Allen County Schools, on Tuesday announced that Wayne Barker as his top candidate for superintendent, according to the school district.
AUBURN, Ind. (AP) — Two people have been shot and killed during a suspected burglary in northeastern Indiana. Four people confronted a homeowner inside a residence in Auburn about 6 a.m. Sunday, according to state police. At least one of the four was armed with a gun. The homeowner...
MONROEVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Northeastern Indiana authorities have identified a 6-year-old boy who died in a weekend house fire after his father was driven back by intense flames while trying to rescue him. The Allen County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified the boy as Rory McBride and said he...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The State of Indiana is trying 22-year-old Cohen Hancz-Barron for for the deaths of a mother and her three children last year. 26-year-old Sarah Zent and her three children Carter, Aubree and Ashton ranging from 2-5 years old were killed in their Gay St. home June 2, 2021 and the primary suspect is her boyfriend Cohen Hancz-Barron.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — General Motors says they are looking for temporary workers at their Fort Wayne Assembly plant a they host a weekly hiring event. The hiring event will be held every Thursday from 2-6 p.m. beginning May 19 at the plant located at 12200 Lafayette Center Rd. in Roanoke.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Planning for the next morning’s traffic can be a hassle on any given day. So how do you plan for traffic 20 years down the road?. The Northeastern Indiana Regional Coordinating Council (NIRCC) is trying to do precisely that. They asked for community input...
