The newest member of OSU's public safety team has 'kind eyes' and a swagger

The St. Charles Health System, headquartered in Bend, announced it will lay off 105 caregivers and eliminate 76 vacant positions. That’s a roughly 4% cut to its overall workforce. The people who will be laid off had not yet been told their fate on Wednesday afternoon when hospital leaders made their announcement.
The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission has voted to schedule a special meeting to discuss tribal and other comments received regarding their recent North Umpqua hatchery summer steelhead decision. The vote came during a meeting on Friday. April 22nd the commission decided not to release steelhead smolts into the North...
The "Greater Idaho" movement was dealt a slight setback on Tuesday night when voters from two of three counties appeared to say "no" to measures asking to study moving the borders of those counties into Idaho.
Editor’s note: This story was originally published in 2021. It has been edited to update dated references. Wednesday marks the 42nd anniversary of the eruption of Mount St. Helens in Washington. It was an iconic, and at the time, terrifying event here in the Pacific Northwest. The mountain exploded...
Oregon reported just 4% more new coronavirus cases this week compared to the previous week, a dramatic slow-down after six consecutive weeks of case growth reaching as high as 50%. But it’s unclear whether that means the current coronavirus mini-surge, or bump, is actually slowing down. More than 10% of...
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. (KTVZ) – Northern crayfish have been found in the Ashland canal, marking the first documented existence of this non-native species in Oregon. Native to the Midwest, invasive populations of Northern crayfish exist in California and Washington. This discovery could be bad news for Oregon's native signal...
SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Increased tax revenues are now predicted to deliver a record kicker rebate of $3 billion to taxpayers in 2024. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Economist Mark McMullen on Wednesday called the latest revenue outlook for the state’s two-year budget cycle “nothing short of shocking.”
More Oregonians than predicted are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 while the daily number of cases reported to the state on Monday, May 16 edged past 2,000 for the first time since February. Public health experts say cases reported to the state are undercounted while coronavirus surges under the highly infectious...
(Oregon Coast) – Orca sightings are through the roof along the Oregon coast this last week or two, with major documentation and even video from areas like Sea Lion Caves near Florence, Coos Bay, Gold Beach, Yachats, Newport and more. (Above: Orcas photographed near Florence by Seaside Aquarium's Tiffany Boothe several years back)
PORTLAND, Ore. — Criminal defendants in Oregon who have gone without legal representation for long periods of time amid a critical shortage of public defense attorneys filed a lawsuit Monday that alleges the state violated their constitutional right to legal counsel and a speedy trial. The complaint, which seeks...
A firefighter who was killed battling a fire earlier this year received a touching tribute last week. A beer has been brewed in his memory. Austin Smith was a volunteer firefighter in Saint Paul, Oregon. He was killed in an explosion in February while fighting a barn fire. Smith is...
Progressive women won big in Oregon’s Democratic primaries Tuesday, while contested Republican races remained close with many ballots left to count. Former House Speaker Tina Kotek won the Democratic primary for governor. Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle, state Rep. Andrea Salinas and attorney Jamie McLeod-Skinner are winning their congressional primaries. McLeod-Skinner was on her way to […]
Below is a list of the contested seats in Southern Oregon in the 2022 primary, in which two or more candidates are vying for the same office. Many races are uncontested and the candidates will automatically move on to the November general election. Unofficial results as of 7:30 a.m. May...
