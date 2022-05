A woman in the drive-thru of a Chick-Fil-A in Wilmington, North Carolina, was so worked up about something that she got out of her car to yell at one of the employees. The only problem was, she left her car in drive ... and, you guessed it, the car started rolling away without her. Turns out the car jumped the curb and ended up halfway down a hill. Luckily, no one was hurt. But thankfully, it was all captured on TikTok – where it’s gotten millions of views. (Daily Dot)

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO