BATON ROUGE, La. – The new era of LSU Volleyball under head coach Tonya Johnson is here, and for the first time since 2010, so are season tickets. Ahead of Johnson’s first season as head coach, LSU will offer season tickets for the 2022 season to all volleyball home matches. Fans interested in purchasing season tickets can join the request list today by clicking here.

