Bellefontaine, OH

BHS seniors bring in record amount of local scholarship money

peakofohio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bellefontaine High School Class of 2022 was awarded a record amount of local scholarship money this year. The Senior Awards Program was held in the BHS Cafeteria earlier this week. Over $362,000 in local scholarship money was presented to 39 seniors. Bellefontaine City Schools thanks the many donors...

www.peakofohio.com

peakofohio.com

Board of DD delivers books to increase awareness

The Logan County Board of DD is encouraging understanding by gifting reading materials that celebrate people of all abilities. DD employees are in the process of delivering special books to Logan County schools, libraries, churches, and community partners. The books are handpicked by employees at the LCBDD to help expand the thoughts and minds of all people to accept diversity.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
fcnews.org

Busy summer planned at the Fulton County Fairgrounds

A host of events are planned for this summer at the Fulton County Fairgrounds north of Wauseon. Big events include the Midwest Geobash and the National Threshers Association reunion. But, the next event is this weekend. The Pinto Horse Association of Ohio will hold its summer warm up show this...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Minster School BOE hires new superintendent

MINSTER – The Minster Local Schools Board of Education ended its search for its next superintendent with the selection of Josh Meyer. Although he officially begins Aug. 1, 2022, Meyers attended the Monday, May 16 board meeting. Meyer was selected from four finalists for the position. The other three candidates were Karen Rose, Mercer County ESC curriculum coordinator, John Holtzapple, Anna Elementary principal and Will Hampton, Marietta Schools superintendent.
MINSTER, OH
peakofohio.com

Bellefontaine BOE prepares for the end of the school year

The Bellefontaine Board of Education met Monday evening. Superintendent Brad Hall reported on the board policy revision for food services. Treasurer Joshua Wasson provided the five-year forecast for the district which was approved. Wasson said the district is facing deficit spending, which he reviewed with the board. It’s still too...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
vegetablegrowersnews.com

Rupp Seeds sells grain and forage division to focus on vegetables

Rupp Seeds sells grain and forage division to focus on vegetables. Rupp Seeds, Wauseon, Ohio, has sold its grain and forage seed business to Rob-See-Co, of Elkhorn, Nebraska, to focus investments and research on its vegetables seed business. “We have great opportunity to expand our product line, our research and...
WAUSEON, OH
peakofohio.com

Two ribbon cuttings held to welcome new businesses

There were two ribbon-cutting ceremonies recently to welcome new businesses to the area. Both ceremonies took place on Friday, May 13th. The first was for Dermatologists of Central States (DOCS) with Dr. Michael Conroy. The office is located at 2200 Timber Tr., Bellefontaine. The second ceremony was for Mick's Used...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
sciotopost.com

Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers

During the winter, State Wildlife Officer Matt Teders, assigned to Madison County, observed flashlights shining along an access lane while he was on night patrol at Deer Creek Wildlife Area. Officer Teders approached the area and found two individuals whose car was stuck in the snow. Officer Teders requested the assistance of Natural Resources Officer Jordan Beechler, assigned to Deer Creek State Park, to help push the vehicle out of the snow. While the officers were assisting the driver, they observed the passenger hiding drug paraphernalia. The individuals were educated about curfew laws on wildlife areas while not in the act of hunting, fishing, or trapping. The passenger was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, and the officers were able to free the vehicle from the snow.
OHIO STATE
Deborah Ellis
WYTV.com

Goodwill employee finds unusual item in donation box

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – An unusual donation was found at a local charity last week. Officers were called last Thursday to the Goodwill on Belmont Avenue after a gun was found in a donation bin. It’s not certain when the gun was put there. Police said the...
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
WDTN

Invasive, toxic hammerhead worms spotted in Northeast Ohio

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — An invasive species with a ferocious name has been spotted in Northeast Ohio. Sam McCoy was out in his backyard in Garrettsville Saturday, when he found a couple hammerhead worms underneath some lumber. “I knew as soon as I saw them exactly what they were,” McCoy said, mentioning he had […]
GARRETTSVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Two Ohio men honored with Medals of Valor

Two men in Ohio will be awarded the Medal of Valor by President Joe Biden on Monday. Recipients of the 2019-2020 class include assistant Chief Ryan Sprunger of East Wayne, Ohio. According to a press release, Assistant Chief Ryan Sprunger of the East Wayne, Ohio, Fire District, was off duty when he responded to a call about several individuals […]
OHIO STATE
Lima News

Enjoy family fun at St. Gerard Parish Festival

LIMA — The St. Gerard Parish Festival will be held from 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, June 3; noon to midnight Saturday, June 4; and noon to 10:00 p.m. Sunday, June 5 at the St. Gerard Church, 240 W. Robb Ave., Lima. The festival features three days of rides,...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Allen, Auglaize County Commissioners approve bridge replacement

LIMA — The Board of Commissioners in Allen and Auglaize counties will be working together to replace a bridge that crosses the county line. Both boards met in joint session Tuesday to approve the deck replacement for the Auglaize County Line Road bridge that crosses from Perry Township in Allen County to Union Township in Auglaize County, located a quarter-mile east of Wrestle Creek Road. According to Auglaize County Engineer Andrew Baumer, the bridge, built originally in 1977, has deteriorated to the point where load limits have been posted. Replacing the deck of the bridge is estimated to cost just under $60,000, with the cost to be split between the engineer budgets for both counties.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Winans expanding footprint in Piqua with addition of coffee-roasting facility

Winans Chocolates + Coffees is adding 6,000-square-foot building next to its Piqua production facility that will serve as a coffee-roasting facility. The expansion project at 222 Spring Street is expected to create six new jobs and represents a capital investment of more than $600,000. JobsOhio awarded the project a $100,000 JobsOhio Revitalization Grant.
PIQUA, OH
Daily Advocate

Greenville man receives community control sentence

GREENVILLE — A Greenville man was sentenced Monday in the Darke County Common Pleas Court. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. Daniel F. Alderman, 53, entered a guilty plea in April to count one of domestic violence, a felony of the fourth degree, and count two of possession of methamphetamine, a felony of the fifth degree. He faced a maximum of 18 months for domestic violence and a maximum of 12 months for possession to be served congruently, all of which are not mandatory.
GREENVILLE, OH
wktn.com

Findlay Police Department Notes Increase in Grandparent Scams

The Findlay Police Department is seeing an increase in calls to its dispatch center regarding Grandparent Scams. In these scams, the intended victim gets a call from someone posing as his or her grandchild. The caller explains in a frantic-sounding voice that he or she is in trouble. They state...
FINDLAY, OH
Lima News

Fundraiser launched for injured Delphos cop

DELPHOS — A GoFundMe page has been established for a Delphos police officer who was seriously injured last weekend in an off-duty traffic accident. The page is intended to help defray medical bills and family expenses for Sgt. Ted Clevenger of the Delphos Police Department. According to Alec Cooper,...
DELPHOS, OH

