Houston, TX

Astros' Jeremy Pena: Remains out of lineup

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Pena (knee) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Carted off

Odorizzi was carted off the field during Monday's game against Boston after suffering an apparent leg injury, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports. He allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk while striking out four over five innings prior to exiting. Odorizzi suffered the injury after...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rockies' Dom Nunez: Sent to Triple-A

Nunez was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque following Monday's loss to the Giants, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Nunez hasn't done much of anything at the dish to this point, slashing .143/.278/.179 with one double, two RBI and three runs scored. Brian Serven and Carlos Perez are two options to serve as the backup catcher following Nunez's demotion, though a move has yet to be made.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Pirates' Tyler Heineman: Claimed by Pirates

Heineman was claimed off outright waivers by the Pirates on Monday. Heineman was sent down by the Blue Jays on Saturday, and he'll be claimed by the Pirates several days later. The 30-year-old appeared in 10 major-league games early in the year and went 4-for-15 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI. Since Andrew Knapp was designated for assignment Monday, Heineman will likely join the big-league club as catching depth.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Ups throwing distance

Sanchez (shoulder) was cleared Monday to increase his throwing distance off flat ground to 90 feet, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Sanchez had previously been playing catch from about 60 feet, so the increased distance represents a small step forward in the right-hander's throwing program. The Marlins are likely to proceed cautiously with Sanchez, who hasn't progressed as quickly as initially anticipated from the shoulder surgery he underwent last July. Miami is unlikely to begin mapping out a minor-league rehab assignment for Sanchez until he completes multiple live batting practice sessions, an activity that isn't imminent at this stage.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Lewin Diaz: Stint with big club over

The Marlins optioned Diaz to Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Diaz's stint with the big club lasted just one day, with the 25-year-old going unused off the bench in Sunday's loss to the Brewers. Miami chose to replace Diaz on the 26-man active roster with lefty Daniel Castano, who could be deployed as a long reliever or as a potential replacement in the rotation for Jesus Luzardo (forearm), who was recently placed on the 15-day injured list.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Suns' Deandre Ayton: Plays 17 minutes in Game 7 beatdown

Ayton ended Sunday's 123-90 loss to the Mavericks in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals with five points (2-5 FG, 1-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 17 minutes. Foul trouble was mostly to blame for Ayton's low minute total, as he picked up his third...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Not included in lineup Monday

Lowe is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. After being a late scratch ahead of Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Blue Jays due to an unspecified injury or illness, Lowe checked back into the lineup for Sunday's series finale and went 1-for-4 with a run scored. However, Lowe was used as a designated hitter in that contest rather than his usual spot at second base, implying that he wasn't fully healthy. Lowe is back on the bench Monday for the second time in three days, but the Rays haven't suggested he experienced any sort of setback following Sunday's 3-0 win. Even so, fantasy managers in shallower leagues in particular may be enticed to turn to other options this week, especially with the knowledge that Lowe will start in only five games at a maximum.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Royals' Nicky Lopez: Sitting Monday

Lopez is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox. Lopez sits for just the third time this season. He's been very disappointing at the plate thus far, hitting .190/.283/.220, and he's stolen just a single base after swiping 22 bags last year. Bobby Witt Jr. will slide over to shortstop in his absence, with Emmanuel Rivera starting at third base.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jandel Gustave: To miss approximately six weeks

Gustave is expected to miss around six weeks while recovering from a right hamstring strain, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Gustave was placed on the 15-day IL on Sunday, and the injury will sideline him for at least the next month and a half. J.C Mejia figures to take his place in the bullpen, but he's unlikely to see many high-levearge opportunities with Brad Boxberger, Devin Williams and Josh Hader holding down the back end.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert: Picking up spot start Tuesday

Gilbert will be called up from Triple-A Reno and is listed as the Diamondbacks' starting pitcher for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Dodgers. Arizona will likely designate Gilbert as the 27th man for the twin bill before sending him back out to Reno immediately after the start, his second of the season and third outing overall at the big-league level in 2022. Between his previous two appearances, Gilbert struck out six and allowed two earned runs on five hits and two walks over 8.2 innings. However, he's been much less productive over a larger sample of 14.2 innings at Triple-A this season, logging an 11.60 ERA, 1.90 WHIP and 6:5 K:BB across four starts.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

White Sox's Danny Mendick: Optioned to Triple-A

Mendick was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday. Mendick should continue to receive bench opportunities whenever the White Sox need another infielder, but his career .237/.297/.348 slash line in 131 games at the highest level means he's unlikely to stick around for long or play a regular role. He'll vacate the roster here so the White Sox can add Johnny Cueto ahead of his season debut.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
CBS Sports

Cubs' Rafael Ortega: Starts, but role likely to decrease

Ortega will start in center field and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Pirates. After slugging his first home run of the season and extending his RBI streak to three games in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Diamondbacks, Ortega sticks in the lineup Monday for the fifth time in six contests. Now that Seiya Suzuki (ankle) is back in action after a recent multi-game absence, Ortega will likely be the odd man out in the Cubs outfield for a regular role against right-handed pitching.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rylan Bannon: Heads back to Triple-A

The Orioles optioned Bannon to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports. With outfielder Austin Hays (hand) returning to the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees and infielder Jorge Mateo (shoulder/chest) perhaps in line to start Wednesday, manager Brandon Hyde said getting an extra arm in the bullpen was a greater priority than keeping Bannon around as position-player depth. Reliever Logan Gillaspie was called up from Norfolk to replace Bannon, who appeared in four games and went 2-for-14 with five strikeouts during his brief time in the big leagues.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Chargers' Zack Bailey: Claimed off waivers by Bolts

The Chargers claimed Bailey off waivers Tuesday, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Bailey mostly operated as a practice-squad player during his time in Washington last year and was waived following a wave of UDFA signings. The 26-year-old offensive guard will likely be a long shot to make the Chargers' initial 53-man roster for the 2022 campaign.
INGLEWOOD, CA
CBS Sports

Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Scorching at Frisco

Duran went 4-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, two home runs, five RBI and five runs scored for Double-A Frisco on Sunday. After collecting four hits in his first four at-bats, Duran showed a good approach over this final two plate appearances, working a work and a run-producing sacrifice fly. Those final two plate appearances are what stood out to Frisco manager Jared Goedert, Tyler Maun of MLB.com reports. "I would say that's a definite sign of maturity, of that maturity coming, because that is tough for hitters," the manager said. "I was pretty impressed with him on that." The second-base prospect has turned it on during the month of May. Over the last 12 games, he's 21-for-49 (.429) with seven doubles, four homers, one triple and 15 RBI. Duran was one of the prizes coming over from the Yankees in the Joey Gallo deal, but he struggled with the new organization in 2021. It looks like he struggles no longer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Mets' Jacob deGrom: MRI shows continued healing

The MRI deGrom (shoulder) underwent Monday revealed "continued healing in the scapula." He's scheduled to continue building distance and velocity during his throwing program, but he remains without a definitive timetable for making his 2022 debut. The news is definitely what the Mets wanted to hear, but that doesn't mean...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

White Sox's Kyle Crick: Sent back to Triple-A

Crick was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte following Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Royals, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. The right-hander served as the 27th man for Tuesday's twin bill and delivered a scoreless inning during the nightcap. He'll now return to Charlotte, where he has a 5:3 K:BB over four shutout frames this season.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Serves as defensive replacement

Kiermaier (knee) went 1-for-1 with a stolen base Sunday against the Blue Jays. Kiermaier was held out of the lineup Sunday after fouling a ball off his knee in the previous game. However, he entered the matchup in the eighth inning as a defensive replacement and subsequently stole his third base of the campaign. Apparently healthy, Kiermaier is likely to get regular playing time so long as Manuel Margot (hamstring) remains on the injured list.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

