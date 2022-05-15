Movies at Dusk at Pix Patisserie

Big Easy-inspired bakery to revisit Beaverton Farmers Market roots, opening first brick and mortar in Washington County with new menu. PORTLAND, Ore. (May 13, 2022) – NOLA Doughnuts, the New Orleans-inspired bakery with locations in Lake Oswego and the Pearl District, has announced the addition of a third shop in Beaverton. Opening on Sunday, May 22, the new location will offer NOLA’s famed classic brioche doughnuts, la’ssants, beignets and spice buns, as well as new breakfast, brunch and midday menus, including frittatas, bananas foster waffles, bread pudding French toast, hand pies, brioche, flatbreads and breadsticks. The Beaverton store will also introduce a beverage program, which features traditional café au lait, beer, wine and cider.

