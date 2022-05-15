ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Movies at Dusk at Pix Patisserie

pdxfoodpress.com
 4 days ago

Movies at Dusk, Thursdays, June 2 through August 25. Pix Patisserie Courtyard (2225 E Burnside St; Portland, OR) Movies at Dusk is back in full swing this summer with uplifting classics to entertain all ages....

pdxfoodpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
pdxfoodpress.com

Tickets still available for the PDX Urban Wine Experience this Sunday

Taste wine. Support your community. Our goal as always is to bring the best of every AVA and grape that Oregon has (plus a few of Washington’s) to your fingertips. Join us on Sunday, May 22nd from 2-5p where thirteen local winemakers will be pouring 38 wines, showcasing 25 varietals plus a Charcuterie Cone by StoryBoard PDX all for $75. Event will be held at Boedecker Cellars 2621 NW 30th Avenue, Portland, OR 97210.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxfoodpress.com

Fish Sauce + Pasta at Wellspent Market

She wasn’t sure if American diners were ready for the food she grew up with, but An knew they loved a bowl of pasta. A plate of the classic Italian pasta aglio e olio on a night off at a local trattoria failed to impress An, but she knew she could do better with a few more intense flavors.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxfoodpress.com

Seasonal neighborhood bistro Humble Spirit to open in McMinnville this July

The Ground to Join McMinnville’s Vibrant Culinary Scene with Introduction of Humble Spirit. Local and seasonal neighborhood bistro to open in the heart of Willamette Valley this July. McMinnville, Ore. (May 18, 2022) – The Ground is joining McMinnville’s vibrant culinary scene with the introduction of Humble Spirit. The...
MCMINNVILLE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, OR
Entertainment
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
pdxfoodpress.com

Khalsa Salsa Wins 2022 National GOLD sofi™ Award

Khalsa Salsa, Beaverton Based BIPOC Woman-Owned Business, Wins 2022 National GOLD sofi™ Award for their Classic Indian Fusion Salsa. Nearly 2,000 Products Competed for the Top Specialty Food Association Award, Khalsa Salsa takes top prize in Salsa & Dips Category- the first-ever fresh salsa to win in the Category.
BEAVERTON, OR
pdxfoodpress.com

‘Treat Yourself’ at the Grand Opening of NOLA Doughnuts Third Location In Beaverton

Big Easy-inspired bakery to revisit Beaverton Farmers Market roots, opening first brick and mortar in Washington County with new menu. PORTLAND, Ore. (May 13, 2022) – NOLA Doughnuts, the New Orleans-inspired bakery with locations in Lake Oswego and the Pearl District, has announced the addition of a third shop in Beaverton. Opening on Sunday, May 22, the new location will offer NOLA’s famed classic brioche doughnuts, la’ssants, beignets and spice buns, as well as new breakfast, brunch and midday menus, including frittatas, bananas foster waffles, bread pudding French toast, hand pies, brioche, flatbreads and breadsticks. The Beaverton store will also introduce a beverage program, which features traditional café au lait, beer, wine and cider.
BEAVERTON, OR
pdxfoodpress.com

Lebanese Street Food, Beirut Bites, Now Open

PORTLAND, Ore. (May 18, 2022) – Beirut Bites, a new Lebanese street food restaurant from the multi-generational owners of local mainstay Nicholas Restaurant, is now open at 318 SE Grand Ave. In celebration of the Beirut Bites opening, the restaurant will donate 10% of its proceeds each Tuesday in May and June to IRCO, an organization they have long supported as a family of immigrants who came here 40 years ago from war-ravaged Lebanon.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy