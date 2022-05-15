ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

A Special Invitation from Le Pigeon and Canard

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA House Account is a digital dining wallet that provides Le Pigeon & Friends benefits like access...

Seasonal neighborhood bistro Humble Spirit to open in McMinnville this July

The Ground to Join McMinnville’s Vibrant Culinary Scene with Introduction of Humble Spirit. Local and seasonal neighborhood bistro to open in the heart of Willamette Valley this July. McMinnville, Ore. (May 18, 2022) – The Ground is joining McMinnville’s vibrant culinary scene with the introduction of Humble Spirit. The...
MCMINNVILLE, OR
newschoolbeer.com

Widmer Brothers celebrate Hefe Day with brewery reopening & rebrand

Oregon’s oldest brewery celebrates the first in-person Hefe Day in two years this Sunday, May 22, 2022. Widmer Brothers Brewing was founded in 1984 by brothers Rob and Kurt Widmer, their flagship beer and style-defining American Hefeweizen was honored with it’s own official day by the City of Portland in 2016. The 7th annual Hefe Day celebration this year marks the reopening of the brewery for tours and tastings, and as the largest brewery by far in Portland it stands out as one of the most unique tours you can take of a production facility.
PORTLAND, OR
Eater

Inside Afuri’s New Ramen Manufactory and Restaurant in Portland’s Slabtown Neighborhood

When Taichi Ishizuki was planning the first Afuri location in the United States, he chose Portland for its water: The city’s water, pulling from the Bull Run Watershed, was similar in taste and softness to the water of Mt. Afuri, the inspiration behind the original ramen restaurant. In the years since the first US location opened in 2016, Afuri has grown substantially, both in Portland and in the rest of the country — people flock to the various izakayas and noodle bars for bowls of yuzu shio swirling with thin noodles and curls of endive. To keep up, Ishizuki decided to open a new Afuri location that serves as a sort of living museum, a commissary-meets-restaurant where customers can watch chefs extruding noodles and mixing dumpling filling.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland’s Memory Den Revives Vintage Radios

PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – Memory Den’s owner and founder Tyler Gregory has a passion for history, which has led to his love of all things vintage! Not only does he own the Nostalgia shop and Broadway Antique mall in Northeast Portland, he also upgrades old AM radios to be more functional for a twenty-first century world. FOX12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the shop to find out how he does it and the shop’s expansion plans.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxfoodpress.com

Tickets still available for the PDX Urban Wine Experience this Sunday

Taste wine. Support your community. Our goal as always is to bring the best of every AVA and grape that Oregon has (plus a few of Washington’s) to your fingertips. Join us on Sunday, May 22nd from 2-5p where thirteen local winemakers will be pouring 38 wines, showcasing 25 varietals plus a Charcuterie Cone by StoryBoard PDX all for $75. Event will be held at Boedecker Cellars 2621 NW 30th Avenue, Portland, OR 97210.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxfoodpress.com

Award-Winning Runcible Cider Announces Two New Offerings

MOSIER, OR – (May 17, 2022) – Runcible Cider, the award-winning family orchard, has announced the release of two new offerings for 2022: a cider-based vermouth aperitif and an elevated cider trio. Beginning in May, Runcible owners Kelly McCune and Rob Miller will be hosting a monthly series...
MOSIER, OR
pdxfoodpress.com

Fish Sauce + Pasta at Wellspent Market

She wasn’t sure if American diners were ready for the food she grew up with, but An knew they loved a bowl of pasta. A plate of the classic Italian pasta aglio e olio on a night off at a local trattoria failed to impress An, but she knew she could do better with a few more intense flavors.
PORTLAND, OR
Eater

15 Portland Restaurants Where the Views Are as Good as the Food

Food and drink aside, nothing elevates a dining experience quite like a fantastic view. Whether surrounded by sleek high rises in the middle of a city or looking out across a peaceful river or forest, a lovely vista adds to the atmosphere and takes the meal to the next level. And thanks to its blend of urban and natural environments, Portland has plenty of restaurants that include a good view as part of the meal. From seafood spots perched above the Columbia to rooftop bars in the heart of downtown, these restaurants make sure what hits the table can hold its own against the jaw-dropping scenery. For more picturesque dining and drinking, peruse our rooftop patio map.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxfoodpress.com

‘Treat Yourself’ at the Grand Opening of NOLA Doughnuts Third Location In Beaverton

Big Easy-inspired bakery to revisit Beaverton Farmers Market roots, opening first brick and mortar in Washington County with new menu. PORTLAND, Ore. (May 13, 2022) – NOLA Doughnuts, the New Orleans-inspired bakery with locations in Lake Oswego and the Pearl District, has announced the addition of a third shop in Beaverton. Opening on Sunday, May 22, the new location will offer NOLA’s famed classic brioche doughnuts, la’ssants, beignets and spice buns, as well as new breakfast, brunch and midday menus, including frittatas, bananas foster waffles, bread pudding French toast, hand pies, brioche, flatbreads and breadsticks. The Beaverton store will also introduce a beverage program, which features traditional café au lait, beer, wine and cider.
BEAVERTON, OR
beachconnection.net

One of the True, Rare Historic Motor Lodges Left on Oregon Coast

(Newport, Oregon) – At Newport's Agate Beach, where agate were once indeed king, there's sizable history of the community that begins without Newport. For a time, it was its own unincorporated town on the central Oregon coast, coming complete with a post office. There's a lot that happened there,...
NEWPORT, OR
pdxpipeline.com

Nordic Northwest Presents 2022 Oregon Midsummer Festival @ Oaks Amusement Park | Maypole, Lawn Games, Nordic Summer Delicacies

In the Northern lands of the midnight sun it is traditional to warm up after a long cold winter by celebrating Midsummer with friends, food, and drinks. Scandinavian roots are not required to celebrate Oregon’s Scandinavian Midsummer Festival. It continues to be a fun, family friendly, and important day with centuries-old traditions and everyone is invited!
PORTLAND, OR
Mashed

Tillamook Executive Shares The Most Popular Type Of The Company's Cheese - Exclusive

About 80 farmer families work to provide the milk for Tillamook, supplying what gets turned into their selection of dairy products. It's been that way since Tillamook started in Tillamook, Oregon in 1909. In its more than 100 years in business, the company has added a variety of dairy options to its production line, including ice cream, sour cream, yogurt, and butter. And of course, Tillamook has continued to offer block after block of delicious cheese.
TILLAMOOK, OR
beachconnection.net

Did 'Pirate' Sir Francis Drake Land on N. Oregon Coast? New Exhibit Looks at Mystery

(Manzanita, Oregon) – Everybody loves a good pirate tale now and then, and there is a vague possibility one sort of pirate figure made landfall on the north Oregon coast, around the Nehalem Bay. An explorer by most definitions and at the very least a privateer, Sir Francis Drake may have crossed that line into piracy, and some believe he explored Manzanita and the surrounding before any other Europeans.
MANZANITA, OR
breakingtravelnews.com

Condor resumes flights to Portland

Off to Portland: With today’s flight DE2090, which departed Frankfurt Airport at around 15:15 local time for Oregon on the west coast of the USA, Condor heralds the resumption of weekly connections to Portland. Scheduled arrival at the destination is at 17:10 local time, before the return flight DE2091 to Germany takes off again at 19:00. From now on, guests will again have the opportunity to fly non-stop from Frankfurt to Portland on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays with Condor. The flights are operated with a B767 in a three-class configuration.
PORTLAND, OR

