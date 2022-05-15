Mitchell's big hit lifts K-State over Baylor 7-5

Kansas State catcher Justin Mitchell runs to first base in a game against Baylor on Friday. His three RBIs on Saturday led the Wildcats to a 7-5 victory in Game 2 of the three-game series. Staff photo by Jesse Bruner

Justin Mitchell hit a two-out, two-RBI single in the bottom of the seventh to put Kansas State back on top in a 7-5 win against Baylor Saturday afternoon.

The runs were the Wildcats’ first since the second inning and broke a 5-5 tie.

“I got down 0-2 again on two questionable pitches — I didn’t think they were strikes, but they were called, so there's really nothing I can do about it,” Mitchell said. “I just tried to compete. I got beat on fastballs up a lot, and I was doing everything in my power just to compete and win that pitch. And I did.”

The single was Mitchell’s second hit of the day, as he led off the bottom of the second with a line-drive solo home run to left field to put K-State up 3-0 at the time.

Starting strong was a point of emphasis for the Wildcats (26-23, 7-13 Big 12) after they fell 4-2 in Friday’s series opener, a game in which they went just 1-for-13 with runners on base.

“This is baseball,” said K-State head coach Pete Hughes. “You get 10 hits, sometimes you get them at the right time, sometimes you don’t. All right. Move on. … That was my message: ‘I’m really not worried about you guys. You’re resilient. You bounce back all the time.’”

The Wildcats roughed up Bears starter Kobe Andrade for five runs on five hits and two walks in just 1 1/3 innings. Dylan Phillips doubled down the right-field line to drive in Josh Nicoloff, and Jeff Heinrich tagged and scored on a Dominic Johnson pop-out in the first inning. After Mitchell’s homer in the second, Heinrich singled to score Nicoloff and Kaelen Culpepper to put K-State on top 5-0.

Wildcats pitcher German Fajardo was electric early in his first weekend start, striking out two batters in each of the first four innings. However, he gave up a two-run home run in the fourth before things unraveled and Baylor (24-23, 6-14 Big 12) tied the game with three runs in the following inning.

Hughes pulled Fajardo with the bases loaded and two out in the fifth. He turned to Blake Corsentino (4-5), who got out of the jam by coaxing Cam Caley into grounding the ball right back to him.

“Just go in there and throw strikes, compete, trust the defense,” Corsentino said of his approach with Caley. “Just get an out any way possible, and today, I got it done. That was big for us.”

His performance on the mound proved to be a difference-maker, as he went 3 1/3 innings and held the Bears scoreless on two hits to allow his offense time to go back in front.

“He was awesome,” Hughes said. “The momentum just shifted (after Baylor tied the game). It could have been devastating. They could have took the momentum and run with it, but he’s a strike-thrower with composure. He settled everyone down.”

In the bottom of the seventh, Nick Goodwin and Cole Johnson earned back-to-back one-out walks, and they advanced to third and second respectively on a wild pitch from Baylor reliever Mason Marriott (0-1).

Mitchell dug in with two outs, having struck out in his last three at-bats with runners in scoring position.

“This game is cruel; it always sets you up and tests you mentally,” Hughes said. “He’s up there again, second and third. … I said, ‘It’s got to turn. He’s tough enough mentally.’”

Mitchell took a 1-2 pitch the opposite direction, dropping it in front of the right fielder Jacob Schoenvogel, which allowed Goodwin to trot home and Johnson to beat the throw to the plate.

Corsentino pitched through the eighth before walking the first batter of the ninth inning, which brought the tying run to the plate. Hughes moved Phillips from first base to the pitcher’s mound, which he had planned to do later in the inning anyway.

Phillips got Jack Pineda to hit into a double play and Tre Richardson to ground out, preserving the win and giving Phillips his fifth save of the year.

The Wildcats amassed 14 hits in the game, with six batters collecting multiple hits. Kaelen Culpepper was 3-for-3, while Nicoloff, Heinrich, Phillips, Mitchell and Cash Rugely each tallied two hits.

The win evened the series between K-State and Baylor at one game apiece. The two teams will play a rubber match at 1 p.m. Sunday in the Wildcats’ home season finale.