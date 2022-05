There’s a mantra the Texas A&M men’s golf coaches preach to their players: A solid score is good no matter how ugly the shots might have been. Ball striking evaded A&M’s top two golfers, Sam Bennett and Walker Lee, at times on Tuesday. But the 12th-ranked Aggies still managed to stay pat in third place after 36 holes of the Bryan Regional of the NCAA tournament. A&M shot a 2-under-par 286 for the second round, six shots worse than its opening round. Yet the Aggies’ 10-under 566 is only three shots back of first-place Arizona, which also struggled, allowing A&M to gain a shot.

