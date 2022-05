SAN ANTONIO – UTSA is set to host UAB in the final Conference USA three-game series of the year this week, starting on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Roadrunner Field. The series will resume on Friday at 6 p.m. and will conclude on Saturday at 12 p.m. with all three games being streamed on CUSA TV.

