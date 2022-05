MALIBU, California – The Pepperdine baseball team dropped a midweek non-conference matchup to Cal Poly 14-6 on Tuesday afternoon at Eddy D. Field Stadium. The Waves (22-25) fell behind the Mustangs (32-20) early on and tried to rally back in the bottom of the eighth inning with five runs to get within two at 8-6, but a six-run top of the ninth secured the win for Cal Poly.

MALIBU, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO