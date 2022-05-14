Automatic Exhaust Sound Enforcement Coming to a State Near You Soon - gallery

Designed to look like the kind of motorcycle Robocop could ride, this custom BMR R nineT comes with a bespoke hand-crafted curved metal fairing. This majestic curvilinear beauty is courtesy of Wayne Buys, better known by his internet moniker FabMan Creations. Wayne, who works out of his home and garage in South Africa, designed this piece for a client who commissioned the project and even supplied him with an R nineT to work with. The final build, which he refers to as ‘Storm’ takes inspiration from the aerodynamic forms seen on aircrafts. While the Storm can’t fly like its inspiration, it evokes a feeling of weightlessness in whoever rides it, thanks to its form that slices through the air the way an airplane would. The custom R nineT even sports two massive air scoops on its base that keep the motorcycle’s boxer engine cool and breezy.

