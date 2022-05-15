ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

No. 18 Maryland Powers Way Past Michigan

mgoblue
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLLEGE PARK, Md. -- No. 18-ranked Maryland used a seven-run second inning to upend the University of Michigan baseball team on Saturday night (May 14) by a score of 20-6 at Bob Smith Stadium. Michigan started quickly as Jimmy Obertop plated the first two runs of the game with...

mgoblue.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wbaltv.com

Westminster man claims record-setting $5.1M Multi-Match jackpot

A Carroll County man claimed the record-setting $5.1 million Multi-Match jackpot. Video above: New scratch-offs and promotions from Maryland Lottery. The anonymous player known as the "Mystery Millionaire" won the largest jackpot in-state jackpot game's history with a quick-pick ticket purchased for the May 9 drawing. The 41-year-old Westminster man...
WESTMINSTER, MD
Wbaltv.com

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for much of Maryland

UPDATE (4:36 p.m.) -- A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for areas around Waldorf, Clinton and Fort Washington until 5:15 p.m. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 mph, according to the National Weather Service. UPDATE (4:10 p.m.) -- Radar shows a strong storm west of D.C. that's...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Maryland State
City
College Park, MD
College Park, MD
College Sports
College Park, MD
Sports
Local
Maryland College Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
deltanews.tv

Gov. Wolf Calls for $2​,000 payments for Pennsylvanians

Harrisburg, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf called on legislators Friday to fund the PA Opportunity Program, which would send checks of up to $2,000 to millions of Pennsylvanians. Gov. Wolf was joined by Representative Patty Kim at Wesley Union A.M.E. Zion Church in Harrisburg to call on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally act to support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)-funded $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send ​checks of up to $2,000 to ​millions of Pennsylvanians.
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Forecast: More Wet Weather Is On The Way

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Friday dawned with a touch of drizzle, low clouds, and a touch of light rain overnight.  There has been some very spotty shower activity and a few peaks of sun too. This weekend will feature more of the same.  Spotty showers and some thundershowers are possible tomorrow and again on Sunday. Temperature highs will warm into the mid- or upper-70s. The Baltimore area may even see the low 80s on Sunday.   But by Monday, a cold front will cross the region. There will be very warm air in place and some increase in instability in the atmosphere. Some gusty thunderstorms are likely to erupt by the afternoon or evening.  Following the front, lower humidity and comfortable temperatures will follow on Tuesday and Wednesday.  By Thursday, a  shower may develop—perhaps later in the day. But that wet weather will be followed by a sunny, warm, but dry Friday.  Despite the chance of showers, this weekend will not be a washout by any measure.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Double Shooting Reported In East Baltimore (DEVELOPING)

A man and a woman were reportedly shot in East Baltimore on the morning of Monday, May 16, according to a Tweet from Baltimore Metro News. This happened in the 2400 block of Brentwood Avenue, the Tweet said. No other information was released. This is a developing story so check back for updates.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Frey
Person
Homer
Person
Matt Shaw
PennLive.com

Three shot in Harrisburg Friday night: police

Three people were shot in three separate incidents in Harrisburg within a span of 11 hours, according to Harrisburg police. The first incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, and the third happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, police said. All three injured were boys under the age of 18. “It’s...
HARRISBURG, PA
southbmore.com

Giant Food Taking Over the Shoppers Space at Southside Marketplace

Regency Centers Vice President Andrew Kabat confirmed to SouthBMore.com today the replacement for Shoppers at Southside Marketplace will be Giant Food. Shoppers is set to close on May 28th and Giant hopes to open by the end of this year. The 44,264 sq. ft. Shoppers had been for sale since...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Multiple shootings across DC leave 2 dead, 3 hurt

WASHINGTON - Police are investigating multiple separate shootings across D.C. that happened Friday afternoon into Saturday morning, leaving two people dead and three others hurt. Officers responded to the first shooting along the 200 block of Upshur Street, Northwest around 5:26 p.m. Friday. Police said officers at the scene did...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bob Smith#College Baseball#U M#Chase Maryland#The Big Ten
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Arrest Subject for Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Delaware State Police have arrested David Harris, 33, of Smyrna, DE, for theft of a motor vehicle and related charges following an incident Saturday morning. On May 14, 2022, at approximately 05:02 a.m., troopers responded to Wheatleys Pond Road in Smyrna to assist Smyrna Police Department in a search for a suspect who fled from a collision scene after being involved in a pursuit with Smyrna Police Department. The suspect, later identified as David Harris, was located at his residence in Smyrna and taken into custody without further incident. Investigation revealed David was operating a stolen vehicle he took earlier in the morning from a residence on the 800 block of West Mount Vernon Street in Smyrna. Also stolen from the victim’s vehicle was $270 worth of property.
SMYRNA, DE
foxbaltimore.com

Fugitive con-artist tricked Baltimore woman then raped her, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The U.S. Marshals Service has joined the search for a man wanted in a rape investigation. Investigators say Maurice Coleman, 52, is wanted for first-degree rape, as well as other, lesser charges. According to the US Marshals Service Coleman is accused of raping an ex-girlfriend at knifepoint following an argument in her home, back in 2016.
BALTIMORE, MD
alxnow.com

UPDATED: One killed at Potomac Yard gas station shooting

Update 10:25 p.m. — Police said earlier that it was believed that the owner of the car shot the suspects, but police said later that the incident is still under investigation. “The only thing we have is it is an ongoing investigation,” said Alexandria Police Department Communications Director Courtney...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Voice

Fatal Crash Reported In Prince George's (DEVELOPING)

One person reportedly died in a fatal crash Sunday, May 15 in Prince George's County, developing and unconfirmed reports say. The crash with entrapment occurred on Central Avenue in Largo around 11:15 a.m., developing reports say. Seat Pleasant PD were handling the investigation. to sign up for Daily Voice's free...
LARGO, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy