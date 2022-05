A Sealy ISD School Bus was in the final steps of dropping off children when it was involved in an accident. The accident took place on Hwy 36 heading towards Bellville just before Keaton Cattle. We are still trying to gather details about the accident but, from what the district posted and what was caught by an onlooker passing by it appears that the school bus was rear-ended while finishing the last leg of its drop-off route.

