ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox batter Rangers, 11-3

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=154rcj_0fegCpoF00

Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez homered, and Enrique Hernandez drove in three runs as the visiting Boston Red Sox rolled to an 11-3 win over the struggling Texas Rangers on Saturday in Arlington, Texas.

Boston has scored 18 runs in winning its past two contests after averaging 3.5 runs in its previous 31 games.

Martinez extended his hitting streak to 15 games as the Red Sox won for the third time in their past four contests.

Boston starter Rich Hill, who was activated from the COVID injury list earlier in the day, allowed three runs, two earned, in six-plus innings of work. Hill (1-1) struck out four, scattered seven hits and didn’t walk a batter before being lifted after facing three batters in the seventh.

The Red Sox jumped to the lead in the first on a solo home run by Martinez off Texas starter Glenn Otto.

The Rangers tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the frame as Eli White reached on an error by Trevor Story. White stole second and third, and then scored on a single to right by Corey Seager.

Boston ripped off a four-run second inning. Bobby Dalbec brought home Franchy Cordero on a single, Hernandez plated Christian Vazquez with a sacrifice fly and Devers blasted a two-run, two-out homer off the left-field foul pole.

Hernandez’s groundout in the fourth plated Dalbec and expanded the Boston lead to 6-1.

The Red Sox then chased Otto with a three-run fifth, as Cordero, Vazquez and Hernandez had run-scoring hits.

Texas finally touched up Hill in the seventh, when Kole Calhoun’s double brought home Nick Solak and Andy Ibanez. Hirokazu Sawamura relieved for Boston and quelled the minor Rangers’ uprising.

Xander Bogaerts added sacrifice fly in the eighth and Jackie Bradley Jr. finished the Red Sox’s scoring with an RBI single in the ninth.

Otto (1-1) struggled for the first time his fourth start of the season and took the loss, allowing eight runs on eight hits and four walks in four-plus innings. Otto struck out two while his ERA rose from 3.14 to 6.38 with the shaky outing.

Texas managed seven hits by seven different players.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Jake Odorizzi Injury: Update On Pitcher After Scary Scene at Fenway Park

Injury was added to insult for the Houston Astros on Monday night at Fenway Park. The reigning American League champions suffered only their second loss in their last 14 games in the series opener against the Boston Red Sox. And in the process, the Astros saw one of their starting pitchers go down in frightening fashion.
BOSTON, MA
NJ.com

Ex-Red Sox CEO looking to buy the Washington Nationals

The Washington Nationals could be on the market. And the former CEO of the Boston Red Sox would be interested. The New York Daily News’ Bill Madden reports he’s “Hearing that former Orioles, Padres and Red Sox CEO Larry Lucchino is quietly putting together a group to hopefully buy the Nationals if and when the Lerner family decides to put the team up for sale.”
BOSTON, MA
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees starter stuck in neutral with rehab for Red Sox

No news is bad news for James Paxton. The former New York Yankees left-hander “has yet to resume throwing since he was shut down with elbow soreness,” according to the Boston Globe. Last week, Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said Paxton “had a minor setback...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Boston, MA
City
New Boston, TX
City
Arlington, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
The Spun

Longtime MLB Outfielder Officially Announces Retirement

Former MLB outfielder Gerardo Parra announced his retirement on Monday. Parra, who returned to the Washington Nationals last year after winning a World Series in 2019, said he's transitioning to a new role as a special assistant to general manager Mike Rizzo. "After giving my everything for 16 years as...
MLB
NBC Sports

Tomase: Xander Bogaerts gave Red Sox a lifeline, and they need to use it

Xander Bogaerts sounds willing to give the Red Sox a second chance. Here's hoping they don't blow it. In an interview with The Boston Globe on Sunday, Bogaerts addressed his future with the only organization he has ever known, once again sounding very much like someone who desperately wants to stay.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hirokazu Sawamura
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Kole Calhoun
Person
Nick Solak
Person
Franchy Cordero
Person
Bobby Dalbec
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Rafael Devers
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The All-Time Bad First Pitch

Steve Aoki threw the ceremonial first pitch before Monday's game at Fenway Park between the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros. Let's just say the DJ missed just a bit high. Aoki soared the baseball way over home plate, and it would have landed in the stands if not for the protective netting. He immediately joins 50 Cent and Carly Rae Jepsen in the discussion for the worst all-time first pitch.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Red Sox#Covid
Yardbarker

The Yankees struck gold with one underrated relief pitcher

The New York Yankees have one of the best bullpens in baseball, featuring youngsters like Michael King and Clarke Schmidt but also veterans who have contributed significantly to start the 2022 season. In fact, every Yankee relief pitcher with more than 10 innings pitched, aside from Jonathan Loáisiga, hosts an...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees slugger reacts to constant boos and negative fan attention

Over eight seasons, the best batting average Joey Gallo has ever recorded was .253 back in 2019, with the Texas Rangers over 70 games. However, that was during the age of juiced baseballs, and since then, his average has never cracked .200 over an entire season. The New York Yankees don’t care about batting average, though, they care about home runs and how hard you hit the baseball in the strike zone.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
The Hockey Writers

3 Bruins Unlikely to Return to Team for 2022-23 Season

The Boston Bruins have a number of questions that will require answers going into this offseason. What will happen with veteran Patrice Bergeron? Is Jake DeBrusk finally going to be moved? Where will the team find more scoring? Are they going to make a big, short-term move if Bergeron decides to return? Finally, how do they compete in a tough Atlantic Division?
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

MLB Pitcher Suspended 80 Games For Positive PED Test

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher J.C. Mejia has been suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball for violating the sport's PED policy. Mejia, who made two appearances with the Brewers this season, is the second Milwaukee player to be suspended for PEDs in 2022. Catcher Pedro Severino was served an 80-game ban last month for testing positive for Clomiphene, an estrogen modulator which increases testosterone.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FanSided

Cardinals Sunday Night baseball win had Cubs fan in shambles

The Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals share an intense rivalry, but one fan in particular appeared to be very bitter following the Cards performance on Sunday Night Baseball. The National League Central Division is home to some intense rivalries. Despite the fact the Milwaukee Brewers have been one...
CHICAGO, IL
Reuters

Reuters

440K+
Followers
330K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy