Rockies rock Royals with early scoring, win 10-4

Ryan McMahon homered and finished with two hits, Charlie Blackmon and Sam Hilliard also went deep, and the Colorado Rockies pounded the Kansas City Royals 10-4 in Denver on Saturday night.

Brendan Rodgers and Yonathan Daza also had two hits each and German Marquez picked up his first win for Colorado, which ended a five-game losing streak.

Marquez (1-3) allowed three runs on three hits and struck out six in six innings. He walked one.

Salvador Perez and Bobby Witt Jr. homered for the Royals.

The Rockies jumped out to a lead in the bottom of the first when Connor Joe led off with a walk and Blackmon followed with his fifth home run of the season.

They made it 3-0 in the second when Hilliard walked, went to third on Daza’s single and scored on Dom Nunez’s sacrifice fly.

Kansas City rallied to tie it in the third. Michael A. Taylor led off with a triple and scored on a one-out single by Whit Merrifield. An out later, Perez hit a two-run homer -- his sixth of the season -- to make it 3-3.

Colorado responded in the bottom of the inning. C.J. Cron and McMahon led off with singles, and Rodgers grounded into a force play to leave runners on the corners. Jose Iglesias singled to drive in Cron, and Hilliard followed with a three-run homer to put the Rockies ahead 7-3. It was his second of the season.

Colorado padded its lead in the fifth. McMahon led off with a walk and scored on a double by Rodgers, which ended the night for Royals starter Carlos Hernandez.

Rodgers moved to third on a lineout and scored on Hilliard’s sacrifice fly to make it 9-3.

Hernandez (0-3) allowed nine runs on eight hits and walked three in four-plus innings. He struck out three.

The Royals got one back in the seventh when Witt hit a solo homer -- his second of the season -- off reliever Ashton Goudeau, but McMahon hit his third of the season leading off the bottom of the inning to make it a six-run lead again.

--Field Level Media