Around Town: Troy Street Coffee Co. is brewing up deliciousness

You may have seen a full page in this paper earlier in the month promoting the Wyoming Valley’s latest coffee shop.

It showcased many of the offerings at what’s now known as Troy Street Coffee Company at 1316 North River St. in Plains Township near the Tuft Tex Complex across from Sunoco.

What was previously Goin’ Donuts along this main stretch of road was purchased by my friend Ed Troy in February. What began as a passion for roasting his own coffee several years ago has turned into an entrepreneurial pursuit for the local insurance agent, and I couldn’t have been happier than to witness him in his element on Friday morning.

I stopped in after a morning workout to find him and employee Tia behind the counter telling me about all the cool items on the menu since taking it over.

Some of those include a donut of the week (on this occasion a lemon and blueberry ring of deliciousness), bagels of multiple flavors including French toast, jalapeno, rainbow, spinach and blueberry, fresh-squeezed apple and orange juice (I watched; they peel there) and a protein power sandwich consisting of egg white and sundried tomato, spinach, avocado and Vermont cheddar (mine was on a spinach bagel).

Of course there are the staples like coffee (Troy is the coffee roastmaster, roasting onsite) and an array of colorful and varied doughnuts made by Tia and a counterpart. Some doughnut flavors I spied were sour cream, peanut butter cup, strawberry shortcake, apple crumb, blueberry, coconut and apple, in addition to staples like glazed and Boston cream.

You have your choice of other breakfast sandwiches, espressos and teas, too. I sampled the hibiscus tea, a nice immune-booster loaded with vitamin C that tasted better than others I’ve tried.

Not to mention the place is super cute with brown barrels acting as foundations for the tables, new and improved equipment like the flat-screen TV and menu and other notable upgrades throughout.

I’m told business people (WiFi is available), couples out for a ride and random passersby are some groups making up the clientele, in addition to regulars who’ve driven down River Street for years and stopped for a morning coffee, oftentimes using the drive-through, which is still there and keeping busy.

I’ve known my friend Ed for almost a decade, and know that he has high standards and pays close attention to detail, so wasn’t surprised that everything I had on this occasion was nothing short of amazing (or that social media fans are taking note of all the delectables as well).

Find Troy Street Coffee Company on Facebook and Instagram. There, you’ll find other items and features I’ve failed to mention in this space.

Or, stop and see for yourself. It is open 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekends.

Make sure to talk to Ed. His passion is authentic, and he and the staff are beyond friendly. Oh, and one last thought: I’m told the homemade strawberry cream cheese is a must try.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. E-mail him thoughts at [email protected]