Wilkes-barre, PA

Fine Arts Fiesta to open Thursday on Public Square

By Mary Therese Biebel
 4 days ago
There will be plenty to see at Wilkes-Barre’s Fine Arts Fiesta, set to open Thursday. Times Leader file photo

On a trip to Ireland in March, Shirley Trievel of Bear Creek Township and her husband visited the Aran Islands — and discovered the captain on the ferry was quite an entertaining character.

“He started telling us the best stories ever,” Trievel said. “He sang and recited poetry. He was a gem.”

Of course, Trievel came back with a photo of the captain, the better to remember the twinkle in his eye. And she used that photo as her guide when she recreated his likeness in pastels.

The resulting artwork, “Tales from the Sea,” won the “Best of Show” prize in the juried exhibition that will be a highlight of Wilkes-Barre’s annual Fine Arts Fiesta, which opens Thursday May 19 and continues through Sunday May 22.

“It’s so nice to have something like this in Wilkes-Barre,” said Trievel, who remembers attending the annual event years ago, “as a kid, when people used to hang their pictures on a fence.”

The Fine Arts Fiesta, which bills itself as “one of the finest and the oldest arts festival in Pennsylvania.” has grown quite a bit since 1956, when Annette Evans and Al Groh got it started. It was called off in 2020 because of the pandemic, and came back as a small-scale version in 2021.

This year, the four-day event should resemble pre-pandemic fiestas, with 43 artists and crafters from five states displaying their wares, hours of live entertainment on the bandshell, strolling performers, puppet shows and make-and-take crafts for children, tents filled with artwork, and a mouth-watering variety of food.

“We’re very excited,” committee member Gary Womelsdorf said early last week as he sorted artwork that soon will be hung under various tents.

This year, activities will expand beyond the boundaries of Public Square. Visitors will see artwork on display if they walk a block to Genetti’s Hotel and, if they venture to Midtown Village, half a block away in another direction, they’ll hear the high-energy rock music of the local band Stealing Neal, from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday during a “Sunsets on South Main” event.

Back on Public Square, the arts and crafts available for sale will include pottery, jewelry, leather work, photos, woodwork, silhouettes and more.

The food will range from Cajun jambalaya to crab cake sandwiches to deep-fried Oreos and pickles, Bavarian pickles, gyros, chicken-on-a-stick, candy and hand-dipped ice cream.

And the schedule of entertainment is as follows.

Thursday, May 19:

11 a.m. to noon, Wyoming Valley West High School Orchestra

noon to 12:30 p.m., opening ceremonies

12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wyoming Valley West Jazz Band & Symphonic Band

3:15 to 4:30 p.m. Holy Redeemer Royal Singers

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wyoming Valley West High School Jazz Band

5 to 7 p.m. Diamond City Partnership Sunsets on South Main Street with Stealing Neil

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wyoming Valley West High School Choir

6:30 to 7 p.m. Fiesta Awards Ceremony

7:15 to 8:30 p.m. Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre Celebrating 100 Years

Friday, May 20

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wyoming Valley West Middle School Orchestra

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Family Activity Center with hands-on activities for children

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Potter Eileen Keats demonstrating wheel-thrown pottery, with intermittent breaks

1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Wyoming Valley Middle School Chorus

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. NEPA Rising Stars

7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Eddie Day and the Starfires Downtown Dance Party

Saturday, May 21

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Family Activity Center with paper-cutting activity for children

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Potter Eileen Keats demonstrating wheel-thrown pottery, with intermittent breaks

11 a.m. to noon, Joan Harris Dance Co.

Noon to 1 p.m., Katrina Lykes Music Studio

1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre

2 p.m. to 3 p.m. PATAsphere

3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. John Vaida Quartet

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Ovation Playhouse

7 to 8 p.m. Frank, Sammy and Dean, A Rat Pack Review

Sunday, May 22

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mary Lou Steinberg, gel prints demonstration, with intermittent breaks

11 a.m. to noon, Poetry Society

Noon to 4 p.m., Family Activity Center with make-your-own-music activities

12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m, Robert Torme & 3 Jazz Lunch

1:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., The Mozart Club

3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Lucky Chops Brass Funk Sensations

5 to 9 p.m. After party at Rodano’s

WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

