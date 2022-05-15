ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming Free Library celebrates Downton Abbey return

By Geri Gibbons For Times Leader
 4 days ago
The table was set for the Library Free Library’s Downton Abbey discussion group on Saturday, May 14. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

WYOMING — A tea party at the Wyoming Free Library Saturday celebrated the return of Downton Abbey.

The television show wrapped up six seasons in 2016, but fans couldn’t get enough, so the characters were brought back for a movie in 2019.

When library director John Roberts found out that there would be yet another movie released later this month, he thought it would be perfect timing for a tea to celebrate the special occasion.

“We used to have a discussion group here, we used to meet once a week and it was time for the group to get back together,” Roberts said.

Fans of the series had regularly met at the library before the pandemic, but the tea was the first adult event the library has hosted post-COVID.

More than a dozen Downton Abbey fans attended the elaborate tea, with most attending in period appropriate costume.

The group will also be attending the opening of the movie together, after it is released on May 20.

Linda Van Orden began coming to the discussion group after seeing an announcement in the Times Leader.

“I was so excited and I came here,” she said. “I didn’t know anyone. This wonderful group just welcomed me in.”

Van Orden loves British history.

“I feel they worked very hard to be authentic,” she said of the series and movies. “They didn’t do anything in the studio. They went to England and filmed it there.”

Van Orden pointed out that the program doesn’t just tell the story of the “money people,” but also of those from every level of society.

Van Orden says she has learned a lot about history as she has watched the show.

“They wove World War I history into the story to make it realistic,” she said.

Van Orden not only attended the event, but also put together a series of photos of the characters, to add to the authentic atmosphere. Also on hand were a variety of finger sandwiches and colorful desserts, also period appropriate and intricately made.

Christina Kinsman, has been a fan of Downton Abbey since the first episode.

“John wanted to have this because the movie’s coming out after a hiatus due to COVID,” she said.

Kinsman is very excited to see the movie, because its taking a different twist on the previous plot. One of the characters inherits a villa and the characters go to the French Riviera.

“The movie takes place it what’s been called ‘a new era,’” she said.

Kinsman was dressed in a period appropriate white lace outfit. During previous Downton Abbey fan events, she wore black. But, Kinsman said because the movie is going to take a different twist, she wore white, to symbolize excitement and change.

Kinsman, who travels from Wilkes-Barre to attend the library discussion group, said she’s attended many Downton Abbey event, but those at the Wyoming library are special.

“John, to our knowledge, is the only one that has this discussion,” she said. “So, when I chose to come here.”

