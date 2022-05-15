Thousands march in pro-choice rally in San Francisco

On this episode of WTF California Podcast, we discuss how City of Antioch leadership has created an environment that is inviting to criminals and side show enthusiasts. While Antioch may claim zero tolerance, we have been down that path before and little has changed. Oakley Police announce cell phone cover of Alexis Gabe has been recovered. 1 dead and 5 injured in California Church Shooting. We talk Governor Gavin Newsom’s budget plan which includes record surplus. We highlight his inflation budget relief package. Gas prices back above $6 in Contra Costa County. Did you know they are working to lower standards to become a District Attorney Investigator? Meanwhile, what Attorney General Candidates are saying about Smash and Grab crime and organized looting.

