Society

Bay to Breakers will give awards to non-binary runners

CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNonbinary runners competing in the Bay to Breakers race on...

www.cbsnews.com

CBS News

High school student runs sub-4 minute mile, breaking record set in 1965

A high school senior has broken a track and field record set in 1965 by running a sub-4 minute mile during a high school race, without a pacer. Gary Martin has gotten extremely close to breaking this record during other track meets this year, but at the Pennsylvania Catholic League Championship (PCL) on Monday, he finally ran a mile in 3:57:98.
HIGH SCHOOL

