Girl, 8, critical after shooting at Weinland Park
According to NBC4i, An 8-year-old girl is in critical condition and a woman is hospitalized after a shooting at Weinland Park in north Columbus Saturday afternoon.
According to Columbus police, the shooting happened on the 1200 block of Summit Street at approximately 6:15 p.m.
The girl was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital. The second victim, an 18-year-old woman, was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in stable condition after being stabbed, police said.For the full NBC4 story click here
