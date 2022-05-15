ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Girl, 8, critical after shooting at Weinland Park

By Nia Noelle
 4 days ago

Source: Jeremy Hogan / Getty


According to NBC4i, An 8-year-old girl is in critical condition and a woman is hospitalized after a shooting at Weinland Park in north Columbus Saturday afternoon.

According to Columbus police, the shooting happened on the 1200 block of Summit Street at approximately 6:15 p.m.

The girl was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital. The second victim, an 18-year-old woman, was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in stable condition after being stabbed, police said.

For the full NBC4 story click here

The post Girl, 8, critical after shooting at Weinland Park appeared first on Joy 107.1

Joy Has Been Nominated for a Stellar Award!

It's official! For the first time ever! Columbus' number 1 inspiration station has been nominated for a Stellar Award!
Ohio State will play Notre Dame at 7:30 week 1

According to NBC4i, The Ohio State Buckeyes will kick off their 2022 football season under the lights at the Horseshoe when they host Notre Dame. The OSU athletic department said OSU will play the Fighting Irish at 7:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN in week one.
