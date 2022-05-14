ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlebury, VT

#5 Middlebury Tops #11 Carnegie Mellon 5-2 To Advance To NCAA Quarterfinals

middlebury.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fifth-ranked Middlebury women's tennis team beat host and 11th-ranked Carnegie Mellon 5-2 on Saturday to advance to next week's NCAA Quarterfinals at the USTA National Center in Orlando, Florida. This marks the ninth time in program history the Panthers (17-5) have reached the quarterfinals with...

athletics.middlebury.edu

Comments / 0

Related
middlebury.edu

Baseball Heads To Rochester For NCAA Double-Elimination Regional

The Middlebury baseball team earned the NESCAC's automatic qualifier to the NCAA Tournament when it claimed the league title on Sunday. The Panthers travel to Rochester for a four-team double-elimination regional to be played on Towers Field. Middlebury opens NCAA play when it squares off with the host Yellowjackets on Friday at 2:30 p.m.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
middlebury.edu

#4 Men’s Tennis To Play #7 WashU In NCAA Quarterfinals

The fourth-ranked Middlebury men's tennis team heads to Orlando, Florida for the remaining rounds of the NCAA Tournament. The Panthers take on #7 Washington University in St. Louis (WashU) in quarterfinal action on Monday at 9:00 a.m. All matches will be held at the USTA National Campus and entrance into the championship facility will be free of charge.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
middlebury.edu

#5 Women’s Tennis Gears Up For NCAA Quarterfinals

The fifth-ranked Middlebury women's tennis team heads to Orlando, Florida for the remaining rounds of the NCAA Tournament. The Panthers take on #2 Pomona-Pitzer in quarterfinal action on Monday at 6:00 p.m. All matches will be held at the USTA National Campus and entrance into the championship facility will be free of charge.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
middlebury.edu

Second-Ranked Women’s Lacrosse To Host NCAA Regional

Second-ranked Middlebury will host an NCAA Regional on Saturday and Sunday, May 21-22 as part of the NCAA Division III Women's Lacrosse Championship. In Saturday's first game at 11:30 a.m., the Panthers (18-1) will face 20th-ranked University of Chicago (18-1), while #8 Colby (15-3) and #9 William Smith (18-1) will play at 2:30 p.m. The winner of Saturday's games will square off on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. with a trip to the final four on the line. Tickets are priced at $6 for adults and $3 for students, with all three games to be played on Peter Kohn Field.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Vermont Sports
State
Florida State
City
Middlebury, VT
Middlebury, VT
Sports
Orlando, FL
Sports
middlebury.edu

Students Reach Semifinals of National Cyber Strategy Competition

A team of four students reached the semifinals of the Atlantic Council’s annual Cyber 9/12 Strategy Challenge. This year’s competition was held virtually from March 25 to 26. The competition is held in multiple locations around the globe, with the Institute students competing in the Washington, D.C., division of the event. With a title referencing the day after 9/11, the Cyber 9/12 Strategy Challenge tasks students with responding to an attack on critical cyber assets. In the qualifying round, the Institute team analyzed the national, international, and private-sector threats posed by a fictional scenario, created a policy brief, and presented their findings to a panel of judges.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
Syracuse.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ is heading to Upstate New York for first live tour

Get ready to solve the puzzle as one of America’s most popular game shows hits the road for the very first time. “Wheel of Fortune LIVE” is an all-new theatrical experience, giving audiences the chance to spin a replica of the iconic Wheel and solve the puzzles on the tour’s puzzle-board. There will be chances to win prizes including $10,000, a trip to Paris, Hawaii and more at every show. Audience members will also be chosen at random at each show to win cash and prizes.
SYRACUSE, NY
middlebury.edu

Alumnus and Student Receive 2022 Projects for Peace Grants

Two proposals by Middlebury Institute students have been selected for $10,000 Projects for Peace grants to fund projects this summer. One project will create an intercultural learning experience in the Minnesota Public Schools to help students and teachers become effective peace builders in the school community. The other will train young people in the Arab region to tackle critical peace issues.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
middlebury.edu

Tragic Events in Buffalo and Reflecting on Recent Events

We condemn the racist and hateful acts targeting a Black community Saturday and resulting in the deaths of 10 people, and any act that targets a specific group of people based on ethnicity, beliefs, or identity. We express solidarity with their communities and families. Each of us will experience these events in our own way, and we ask that you respect those differences and also take time to check in with one another.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Quarterfinals#The Usta National Center#Panthers#Tartans
mynbc5.com

Wednesday marks '518 Day' in northern New York

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Wednesday marks a special occasion in northern New York — 518 Day. The date is celebrated annually on May 18 in recognition of the region's area code, 518. It has become a date some residents use to express why they love the area. NBC5 News...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
middlebury.edu

School in China Update

I am sad to write that Middlebury will not be able to run the School in China programs this fall. China is still not issuing student visas, which makes it impossible for us to run the programs. If you have already been accepted by CET-Taiwan, please feel free to commit to that program. (Middlebury aid will transfer to Taiwan this fall.) I believe that CET needs to receive all commitments before May 20.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
Troy Record

New York State Police blotter

Obstruction of Justice: Andre Sinclair, 23, of Albany, was arrested at 5:05 pm on May 4 in North Greenbush for second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, false personation, and resisting arrest. DWI: Shannon Boothe, 51, of Rensselaer, was arrested at 10:45 pm on May 6 in Albany for driving while intoxicated...
ALBANY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, St. Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 13:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; St. Lawrence The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Franklin County in northern New York Northeastern St. Lawrence County in northern New York * Until 215 PM EDT. * At 121 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Azure Mountain, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Moira, Fort Covington, Bombay, Helena, Brasher Falls, St. Regis, Lake Ozonia, Brushton, Madawaska, Lawrenceville, Dickinson, Hopkinton, Santa Clara, Fort Covington Center, Dickinson Center, South Bombay, Brasher Center, St. Lawrence State Park, Ironton and Raquette River. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
VTDigger

Be careful with cigarettes

On May 8, I was walking along the Montpelier Bike Path on an absolutely gorgeous Mother’s Day. Near Sarducci’s restaurant, I smelled smoke. Something was definitely burning. However, with Sarducci’s wood-fired pizza oven nearby, I assumed it was that. As I got closer, I noticed smoke coming...
mynbc5.com

Volunteer fire departments in New York will now bill for ambulance use

ALTONA, N.Y. — Assemblyman Billy Jones met with the Altona Fire Department to celebrate a new act that will save money across the state for volunteer fire departments. New York's Fair Play Ambulance Cost Recovery Act was first introduced in 2017 and is now included in the state budget for 2022-23.
ALTONA, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

North Lawrence man charged with attempted murder

Nassau County police arrested a North Lawrence man on May 13 for the attempted murder of two woman in a house on Caryl Drive. After a report of a disturbance, police responded around 5:15 a.m. on Friday, and discovered two women, 18 and 48, who had been stabbed several times, according to police. The officers worked to treat the women and they were taken by police ambulance to a local hospital for further treatment of their wounds.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy