5 Middlebury Tops #11 Carnegie Mellon 5-2 To Advance To NCAA Quarterfinals

Second-ranked Middlebury will host an NCAA Regional on Saturday and Sunday, May 21-22 as part of the NCAA Division III Women's Lacrosse Championship. In Saturday's first game at 11:30 a.m., the Panthers (18-1) will face 20th-ranked University of Chicago (18-1), while #8 Colby (15-3) and #9 William Smith (18-1) will play at 2:30 p.m. The winner of Saturday's games will square off on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. with a trip to the final four on the line. Tickets are priced at $6 for adults and $3 for students, with all three games to be played on Peter Kohn Field.

