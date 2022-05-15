ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, PA

Misericordia celebrates the Class of 2022 during two commencement ceremonies

By Staff Report
Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LpI1U_0feeKgOa00
Misericordia University graduates march into the Anderson Center for the Spring Commencement ceremony on Saturday. Fred Adams | For Times Leader

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

DALLAS — Misericordia University recognized the achievements of 265 bachelor’s degree recipients and 123 master’s and Ph.D. recipients during separate undergraduate and graduate commencement ceremonies, held Saturday at the Anderson Sports and Health Center.

The graduates represented 10 different states, including Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Missouri and California.

Dignitaries at the ceremony included recently inaugurated President Daniel J. Myers, Ph.D., David Rehm, Ph.D., vice president of academic affairs, and Monsignor John Bendik, a member of the Misericordia Board of Trustees, who offered the Benediction. Monsignor Bendik was presented with the Honorary Alumnus Award by the Alumni Association for making significant contributions to Misericordia’s welfare, reputation, and prestige, and/or have shown lifelong devotion and demonstrated loyalty to the university. The academic processional and recessionals were performed by the Ceol Mor pipe and drum band.

The commencement ceremonies culminated two days of events to recognize the achievements of the Class of 2022, including a baccalaureate mass, the “Toast to the Graduates” celebration and the academic awards ceremony.

The three graduating members of the Ruth Matthews Bourger Women with Children program were honored during the program’s annual closing ceremony on Friday, May 13:

• Stacy McCarter, a mother of three children from St. Louis, Mo. and a Dean’s List student, graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary and special education.

• Rinae Cotton, a single mother and widow of twin boys from Kingston, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications and design.

• Cristal Nazario, a single mother of two children who joined the Women with Children program as a transfer student from the KEYS program at Harrisburg Area Community College, Lancaster, PA, is a Dean’s List student and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration, healthcare management specialization.

During the graduate commencement ceremony, Myers recognized the unique circumstances that each of the graduates faced during the pandemic.

“The last few years have been unprecedented in living memory. For those of you graduating today, be assured that we all recognize the significant additional hurdles the pandemic has placed in front of you to achieve your degrees,” he said.

Myers went on to remind students of the value of a Misericordia University graduate degree, which “is based, not in small part, on the academic rigor and high standards which our faculty have built into their programs. The education you received here will surely empower you to meet the challenges you will face as you advance in your careers, building businesses, treating patients, teaching students and in any one of the myriads of other opportunities available in today’s dynamic workforce.”

Alexandra Woodward, a summa cum laude graduate from Marriottsville, Md. who received a Bachelor of Science in health sciences in pursuit of her graduate degree in Speech-Language Pathology, was selected to speak on behalf of the Class of 2022 at the undergraduate ceremony. She reminded her classmates of how much they have changed and grown over the last four years, particularly in the face of adversity.

“Sitting here, graduating today, we are not who we were when we first set foot on campus. The Misericordia University community welcomed us all with open arms and gave us four years that we will never forget,” she said.

Woodward went on to remind her classmates that, “in being a part of this community here on campus, the four charisms set forth by our school’s founders were instilled within us: mercy, service, justice, and hospitality. We have been taught mercy in the forgiveness of wrongdoing, service in being inspired to work together and give aid to those in need, justice in being reminded to do what is right for the greater good, and hospitality in treating strangers as friends. Not only have we been taught these values, but we have been given the opportunity to practice them through academics, athletics, and extracurriculars.”

In her closing remarks, Woodward challenged her classmates to look at the end of their collegiate careers as the opportunity to begin again, much like they did four years ago when they first set foot on the Misericordia campus.

“In the decisions, trials, and triumphs yet to come, let us continue to reflect on who we want to be. We will grow into that person by taking risks, putting our best foot forward, and above all being true to ourselves,” said Woodward. “We can continue to talk about the future and past; but today, let us enjoy and celebrate who we have become. Graduates, let us now walk forward as advancing individuals, one step closer to achieving who we want to be.”

Comments / 0

Related
Times Leader

Piano student Tatiana Schlifka accepts 10-Year Award, Paderewski Medal

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Tatiana Schlifka of Dallas was recently awarded the prestigious 10-Year Award and Paderewski Medal for performing in the National Piano Playing Auditions for the past decade. The American College of Musicians sponsors this annual event held throughout the United States and...
DALLAS, PA
Times Leader

Printing errors mar mailed ballots in Pennsylvania, Oregon

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Printing mistakes will force local election officials in Pennsylvania and Oregon to redo thousands of mailed ballots, a laborious process that could delay results for some closely contested races in Tuesday’s primaries. In Pennsylvania, where GOP primaries for governor and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, PA
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Maryland State
State
Missouri State
State
Connecticut State
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Virginia State
Dallas, PA
Education
City
California, PA
Times Leader

Crocamo headed to law firm

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Luzerne County Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo said Wednesday she has accepted a position with the law firm Elliott Greenleaf & Dean. Friday is Crocamo’s last day working for county government. “I will be working with some of the best lawyers...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Kiwanis, Key Club pick up trash in Pittston Township

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Pittston Kiwanis Club and Pittston Area Key Club have been picking up trash from Oak Street in Pittston Township for 29 years as participants in Pennsylvania’s Adopt-A-Highway program. On a recent outing members removed litter from the Bypass to Route 315. Participating were, from the left, Key Clubbers Jun Jie Cao, Zhi long Lin, and Zhi Sheng Lin, and Kiwanian Don Shearer. Also assisting with the clean up were Brook Mulhern, Kiersten Walsh, and Ron Faust.
PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commencement Ceremony#Awards Ceremony#Benediction#The Alumni Association
Times Leader

Friends, family mark passing of Essy Davidowitz, 88

Kingston resident was a longtime philanthropist, supporter of community causes. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. As Esther Davidowitz’s sons, Jeff, Steven, Ivan and Ben, reminisced about their family matriarch’s long and active life earlier this week, the word “love” kept coming up.
KINGSTON, PA
Times Leader

LCTA, Lions partner to install new bus stop benches

WILKES-BARRE — The Luzerne County Transportation Authority or LCTA partnered with the Wilkes-Barre Lions Club to install benches outside two senior living centers in the city. The two organizations installed benches last week in front of B’nai B’rith Senior Apartments on East Northampton Street and Valley View Terrace on...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Times Leader

Exaltation of Holy Cross Church plans drive-thru potato pancake sale

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Exaltation of the Holy Cross Parish will hold a Potato Pancake Fest (Drive-Thru), sponsored by the Men’s Club of Exaltation of the Holy Cross Parish, 420 Main Road, Hanover Township. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 21, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 22. Six potato pancakes are $10. Vehicles enter the drive-thru from the Sans Souci Highway. For more info, call 570-823-6242 or visit www.exhc.org. Shown are club officers, from left: Frank Sokola, Bob Kovach, Deacon Raymond Lenahan, Jerry Tippins, Father Richard Cirba (pastor), Stephen Dule, and Barry Kaminski.
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
Times Leader

Lake-Lehman School Board passes proposed budget

LEHMAN TWP. — With three members absent, the Lake-Lehman School Board approved a proposed final budget at Monday’s regular monthly meeting with no property tax increase, though thanks to the annual re-balancing of taxes between the two counties, Luzerne County residents will see a slight increase while Wyoming County residents will see a slight decrease.
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Records fall on first day of District 2 track and field championships

SCRANTON — Like any self-respecting member of Gen Z, Matthew Cusatis took to Google to do a background search on who stood in his way. Sidelined for months to injury, it was all that the Hazleton Area junior could do until he could get back onto the track. Cusatis’ search showed the record belonged to a former Penn State and NFL standout, making the prospect of taking down the mark more zealous.
SCRANTON, PA
Times Leader

Kingston zoning board OKs Turkey Hill variances, train trestle ads

KINGSTON — The two items on the agenda for the Zoning Hearing Board’s monthly meeting Wednesday night were approved, albeit one under several conditions. First up was the approval of several zoning variances applied for on behalf of Turkey Hill Minit Markets, who wish to build a new convenience store, complete with fueling stations and a drive-through service window. The proposed site is between Main Street and Page Avenue.
KINGSTON, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy