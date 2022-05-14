ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE's Shelton Benjamin out of action with injury

By Joseph Currier
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE's Shelton Benjamin has revealed that he's currently out of action with an injury. The 46-year-old Benjamin announced the news in a tweet on Saturday, noting that it's just the second time in his career that an...

www.yardbarker.com

The Spun

WWE Legend Announces His Cancer Has Returned

A WWE legend whose wrestling career has spanned the better part of five decades is set for a rematch with the toughest opponent of his career: Cancer. In a recent video he shared on Facebook, WWE Hall of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan announced that his cancer has returned. Duggan said that he's preparing to undergo radiation therapy for eight weeks in order to get rid of it again.
WWE
PWMania

Reason Why Randy Orton Did Not Appear On WWE RAW With Riddle

Riddle defeated Jimmy Uso in a singles match on this week’s edition of WWE RAW, despite interference from Jey Uso. Randy Orton was not present at ringside due to a “family commitment,” according to the announcers. Orton was in New York today for the FOX upfronts, according...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Vince McMahon Banned Former WWE Superstar From Doing The Shooting Star Press

Fans see a wide variety of moves on WWE programming each week, but there are certain moves Superstars aren’t allowed to use. The Shooting Star Press is a move that has been used by various wrestlers over the years, but former WWE star Paul London had an interesting conversation with Vince McMahon after he used it.
WWE
Wrestling World

Jimmy Uso speaks about Naomi

A few days ago we reported some words said by Naomi about her possible entry into the Bloodline, a WWE stable formed by her husband Jimmy Uso and his twin Jey Uso and, of course, the cousin of the two brothers Roman Reigns. "I'm absolutely not against it and I...
WWE
Person
Shelton Benjamin
Person
Cedric Alexander
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
PWMania

WWE Issues Statement on Sasha Banks and Naomi Walking Out of RAW

As PWMania.com previously reported, women’s tag team champions Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE RAW due to Banks reportedly having creative differences with Vince McMahon. WWE issued the following statement to media outlets regarding the matter:. “When Sasha Banks and Naomi arrived at the arena this afternoon,...
WWE
PWMania

Ric Flair’s Son-in-law Addresses Concern About Him Coming Out of Retirement

Conrad Thompson discussed his father-in-law Ric Flair’s retirement on the My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast, and how fans are concerned:. “Once upon a time, the greatest wrestling weekend of my life was ECW One Night Stand because ECW went away with a whimper. I mean, there was no final show. We didn’t really get to say goodbye. At least with the last Nitro, we knew it was the last Nitro. But for Jim Crockett promotions, it just went away. In a perfect world, there would have been a One Night Stand version of that 30 years ago, but it didn’t happen.”
WWE
#Television#Combat#Smackdown
wrestlinginc.com

Tag Team Makes Surprise Return On Tonight’s WWE RAW

Tonight’s WWE RAW saw a hard-hitting match between Veer Mahaan and Mustafa Ali. However, The Miz was once again assigned a special guest referee for Ali’s match, so it was unfair from the very start. Mahaan would eventually win by using his Cervical Clutch to decimate Ali and...
WWE
DBLTAP

AEW Fight Forever: Nyla Rose Officially Revealed

AEW's debut videogame, AEW Fight Forever, has finally delivered updates on the game's development for fans. In a May 4 livestream, two wrestlers in AEW's Womens Division were revealed to be in the game, one of them being "The Native Beast" Nyla Rose.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Ric Flair's Final Match Will Reportedly Be Against One of His Old Rivals

Ric Flair and Starrcast announced on Monday that the 16-time former world champion will step back inside the ring at 73 years old on July 31 for a match at the Nashville Fairgrounds. There was no mention of who Flair's opponent would be during the initial announcement, but Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp is now reporting that the current plan is for Flair to take part in a tag team match against one of his old rivals, Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat. The other competitors will reportedly be FTR (with Flair) and the Rock N' Roll Express (with Steamboat), making it a six-man tag match.
NASHVILLE, TN
411mania.com

Ricky Steamboat Says He Declined Match Against Ric Flair

Ricky Steamboat won’t face Ric Flair in the latter’s in-ring return, noting he declined the match. During a virtual signing with Highspots Superstore, Steamboat confirmed he was approached about the match, which was https://411mania.com/wrestling/more-ric-flair-planned-return-ring-potential-opponents/ target=new>reportedly pitched to be Flair & FTR against Steamboat & the Rock N’ Roll Express, but decided to turn it down. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:
WWE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Financial World

Cody Rhodes: That's why I left WWE!

Cody Rhodes left the WWE back in 2015 but many have not forgotten him years later. However, he recently delighted everyone and returned to the WWE, and described why he made such a decision in 2015. “I feel like all of my heroes whether it be in wrestling or entertainment had to make the decisions that somebody else wouldn’t make,” Cody Rhodes said for Steve Austin’s: The Broken Skull Sessions, as quoted by wrestlinginc.
WWE
The Spun

2 WWE Stars Walked Out Last Night: Fans React

Sasha Banks and Naomi were originally scheduled to be part of Raw's main event on Monday night. However, that match never took place. The WWE announced in a statement that Banks and Naomi, the current women's tag team champions, left mid-show. They left their title belts behind before exiting the building.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Stable Reunites

Throughout the years fans have seen a number of memorable stables appear on WWE programming one of which happened to be The Brood. Originally The Brood consisted of Gangrel, Edge and Christian. However, after the original Brood split up The Hardys teamed up with Gangrel to form The New Brood.
WWE
AL.com

Sasha Banks, Naomi walk out on ‘Monday Night Raw’ with ‘suitcases in hand,’ WWE says

WWE released a statement late Monday after Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of “Monday Night Raw” at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. The announced match was that Banks, Naomi, Becky Lynch, Asuka, Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. were going to take part in a six-pack challenge match to determine the next person to face Bianca Belair for her Raw women’s championship at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view later this month.
NORFOLK, VA
Fightful

Carmella Defends Corey Graves' Commentary Regarding Sasha Banks And Naomi On 5/16 WWE Raw

Monday's WWE Raw was headlined by Asuka and Becky Lynch battling it out to determine the top contender for the Raw Women's Championship. The bout was originally announced as a six-pack challenge featuring Asuka, Lynch, Doudrop, Nikki ASH, Sasha Banks, and Naomi. During the show, it was announced that Banks and Naomi had left, leaving Becky Lynch to ask Adam Pearce to change things.
WWE

