The Buffalo mass shooting has once again sparked calls for stronger gun control, with Governor Hochul outlining stricter proposals in an effort to keep guns out of the hands of people deemed to be dangerous. Nick Suplina, the senior vice president for law and policy at Everytown for Gun Safety, joined Errol to explain why gun violence should be seen as a public health issue and what actions lawmakers should be taking. He also talked about the increase of so-called ghost guns and what the Biden administration is doing to crack down on the untraceable weapons. And he weighed in on the upcoming Supreme Court ruling on New York’s gun permit law and discussed the rise of armed groups in America, especially after the January 6 insurrection.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO