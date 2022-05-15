ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

Chants Earn the Series Win Over Troy with 7-3 Saturday Victory

By Coastal Carolina Athletics
live5news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTROY, Ala. – Coastal Carolina’s offense doubled up the Troy Trojans in both runs and hits in a 7-3 win on Saturday afternoon at Riddle-Pace Field to take the series win over the Trojans. The Chants moved to 32-16-1 overall and 18-7-1 in the Sun Belt with...

www.live5news.com

Comments / 0

Related
live5news.com

CofC Men’s Golf Clinches Berth in NCAA Championships for First Time Since 2001

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLA. – The No. 53 College of Charleston Men’s Golf squad clinched a spot at the NCAA Championships for the first time since 2001 on Wednesday. The Cougars placed fifth at the Palm Beach Gardens NCAA Regional, becoming one of 30 teams nationally to secure a spot at the National Championships. It’ll mark the second trip to the NCAA Championships in program history.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Lowcountry high school playoff scores (5/16)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Baseball. James Island 4, Beaufort 0 - The Trojans will travel to Airport for an elimination game on Tuesday. Philip Simmons 12, Woodland 3 - The Iron Horses advance to the Lower State finals on Wednesday at Hartsville. Softball. 5-A - 2nd game. Lexington 6, Summerville...
JAMES ISLAND, SC
live5news.com

Record Heat Expected Thursday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will continue to control our weather until later this weekend when a cold front moves east. The calendar says May but it will feel more like July over the next couple days. We’ll get even hotter on Thursday and Friday as highs could approach records for the dates. The record high for Thursday is 96° and Friday’s record is 97°. Over the weekend we’ll begin to bring in a better chance of a few showers and storms which will help to bring down the temperatures. Highs will be in the 80s early next week with showers and storms likely each day.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Authorities ID remains in South Carolina as Brittanee Drexel

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – Authorities have confirmed remains found in South Carolina last week are of those of Brittanee Drexel, a teenager who disappeared over a decade ago. According to Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver, Drexel’s remains were found May 11, after evidence led them to a...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Troy, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Troy, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Troy, AL
live5news.com

Heating Up Wednesday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dry weather is here to stay with high pressure in control. No rain is expected through the end of the work and school week. The cold front that crossed the area this morning brought lower humidity today, but humidity will rise later this week. Highs will climb into the low 90s with mid 90s expected on Thursday and Friday. We may come close to the record high of 95° on Thursday. By the weekend, we expect a few showers and storms each day with highs slowly dropping into the 80s by Sunday.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

The Heat Is On!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hot weather will continue into our Tuesday as high pressure builds back in and temps start to go into the upper 80′s to near 90. The heat will continue to rise as we move towards Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The record high for Thursday is 96 set back in 1996 and we may get close to that temperature. Mostly dry weather will also continue into the end of the week. A cold front will approach over the weekend which may bring a chance of a shower or thunderstorm at around 30%.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Near record highs later this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front moved through the Lowcountry early this morning producing a few overnight showers and thunderstorms. Dry weather has now returned and no rain is expected through the end of the work and school week. The cold front is helping to lower the humidity slightly today and may bring down the temperatures one or two degrees this afternoon compared to yesterday. Outside of that, it’s more of the same with plenty of sunshine and very warm temperatures this afternoon in the upper 80s. Highs will climb into the low 90s with mid 90s expected on Thursday and Friday. We may come close to the record high of 95° on Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT
live5news.com

Hottest week of the year on the way!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The calendar may still say Spring but it’s going to feel a lot more like Summer this week! Hot temperatures start today as the mercury heads toward 90° by this afternoon. A weak cold front will move close to our area this evening sparking a few showers and thunderstorms. Even though there is a very small chance of an afternoon shower or storm this afternoon, there is a better rain chance this evening through midnight. A few storms may contain heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. The weather will dry out by tomorrow morning leading to a prolonged stretch of weather with no rain in the forecast for the rest of the work week. Highs will reach around 90° each day through Wednesday before turning hotter on Thursday and Friday in the low to mid 90s. By the weekend, another front will approach the area helping to bring in the chance of a few storms each afternoon.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin White
live5news.com

Neighbors win re-zone overdevelopment fight in Mt. Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Shemwood One neighborhood in Mt. Pleasant is celebrating a re-zoning win against overdevelopment. Their motto is keeping the Lowcountry land low-density. The group showed up with dozens of people wearing red to a planning commission meeting to stop a re-zone that would change land...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

Deputies looking for missing West Ashley teenager

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for a 15-year-old boy who has been missing since the weekend. Robert Parker, originally from Greenville but living in West Ashley, was last seen in the 700 block of Hitching Post Road between 9 p.m. on Saturday and 12:20 p.m. on Sunday, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Troy Trojans#Coastal Carolina#Georgia State#College Baseball#Chants#Sb#Sf
live5news.com

Charleston releases plans for Independence Day weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tickets are set to become available Wednesday for Charleston’s Independence Day celebration. Mayor John Tecklenburg announced details Tuesday of the free community event set for the night of July 2 at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park, the home of the Charleston RiverDogs. It will feature...
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
live5news.com

Charleston police urging golf cart safety, compliance after crashes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says the goal is education first and enforcement second when it comes to golf cart safety, following two serious crashes involving golf carts in the past few months. “We have several people who have been hurt recently in golf cart collisions, and...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Republican Robby Robbins wins special election for District 97

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Republican Robby Robbins has won the special election for the State House of Representatives District 97 race, according to unofficial results. Robbins received 1,511 votes (63.41%) to Democrat ReZsaun Leiws’ 862 votes (36.17%). District 97 includes Berkeley, Dorchester and Colleton counties. “I am humbled...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a teenage girl whose parents have reported her missing. Grace Nolen, 15, was last seen Monday in West Ashley. Police say she has friends and connections in the Goose Creek area. Police did not provide...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Historic African American school site to be excavated

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Beginning this week, a team of students at the College of Charleston will be excavating the site that used to be home to an African American schoolhouse in Mount Pleasant. The archaeology students will be excavating the site where the Long Point School used to stand...
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy