Chants Earn the Series Win Over Troy with 7-3 Saturday Victory

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The calendar may still say Spring but it’s going to feel a lot more like Summer this week! Hot temperatures start today as the mercury heads toward 90° by this afternoon. A weak cold front will move close to our area this evening sparking a few showers and thunderstorms. Even though there is a very small chance of an afternoon shower or storm this afternoon, there is a better rain chance this evening through midnight. A few storms may contain heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. The weather will dry out by tomorrow morning leading to a prolonged stretch of weather with no rain in the forecast for the rest of the work week. Highs will reach around 90° each day through Wednesday before turning hotter on Thursday and Friday in the low to mid 90s. By the weekend, another front will approach the area helping to bring in the chance of a few storms each afternoon.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO