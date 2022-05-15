ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Palm Beach Gardens hosts high school football spring jamboree

By Yianni Kourakis
WPBF News 25
 4 days ago

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Palm Beach Gardens High School hosted a...

www.wpbf.com

Comments / 0

Related
fb101.com

New in 2022: South Florida’s Most Exciting Restaurant Openings

From authentic Latin cuisine to an array of culinary creations that meld flavors and ingredients from around the world, South Florida is home to a quickly growing, world-class restaurant scene. Check out some of South Florida’s hottest and newest dining destinations below. The Blue Dog Cookhouse & Bar. New...
FLORIDA STATE
Miami New Times

Is it Legal to Pick Mangos Off Your Neighbor's Tree?

Mango season in Miami is an idyllic time, when tasty red and yellow fruits ripen on trees, fall to earth, and in some cases, provoke neighbors to nearly bust down doors with claims of theft. Take, for instance, a video posted on Only In Dade's Instagram page last week that...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Education
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Sports
City
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Local
Florida Education
City
Palm Beach, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#Jamboree#Florida State#Scouts#American Football#Highschoolsports#Gators#Clemson
BOCANEWSNOW

COPS ON SCENE: Double Shooting South Of Boca Raton

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Broward Sheriff’s Office is on the scene late Wednesday afternoon of a double shooting south of Boca Raton — in Pompano Beach. BSO provided this information: ”At approximately 3:52 p.m., Broward Regional Communications received a shooting call near the […] The article COPS ON SCENE: Double Shooting South Of Boca Raton appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
850wftl.com

Boil water order issued for parts of Palm Beach Gardens, Loxahatchee

Residents living in Palm Beach Gardens’ Bayhill area as well as Loxahatchee, be advised, the county has issued a precautionary boil water notice. The order impacts all customers who live on 140th Avenue North and Orange Blvd in Loxahatchee, as well as Northlake Blvd between Seminole pratt Whitney Road including the Bayhill Community.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
CBS Miami

Davie Man Claims Million Dollar Prize In Florida Lottery Scratch Off Game

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – A Davie man got lucky and won a million prize in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game. David Pearson, 39, won the big money from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game. He chose to receive his winnings in a one-time lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Pearson bought his winning ticket at a Speedway store, located at 2860 Davie Road. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling it. The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, has a top prize of $25 million, the largest offered on a Florida scratch-off game. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.   CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.
DAVIE, FL
wflx.com

County approves $75 million to renovate Jupiter ballpark

Palm Beach County commissioners have unanimously approved a $75.1 million bond deal to renovate the spring training home of the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals. Commissioners voted 6-0 Tuesday in favor of renovating Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. From new bullpens to pitching mounds to new concession stands, a lot...
JUPITER, FL
cbs12.com

One person shot, another detained in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in West Palm Beach. According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, the shooting occurred on Celebration Boulevard, near Grassy Waters Elementary School. The dispute was between a property manager and a...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy