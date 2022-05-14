ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridge City, TX

Cards Lose In Heartbreaker

kogt.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bridge City Lady Cardinals were two outs away from advancing to the fourth round but two pitches later they were packing their bags as their season came to an end. In a deciding game three against...

kogt.com

kogt.com

Oceguera Headed To Lamar

Ethan Oceguera made it official Wednesday, signing to play baseball at Lamar University surrounded by friends and family. Oceguera is not only the definition of a multi-sport athlete, he excelled in all the sports he played. That includes being named the district MVP in baseball just last week. More importantly...
BEAUMONT, TX
kogt.com

William Lane “Bill” Clayton

William Lane “Bill” Clayton passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022 at the age of 73 at his beloved ABC Ranch in Jones Prairie area of Cameron, due to a rare and incurable lung disease. A celebration of Bill’s life will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 11:00, AM, at the Little River Baptist Church Fellowship Hall in Jones Prairie just north of Cameron.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
12NewsNow

Remembering Jayce Jones | Family, friends of beloved Silsbee High School junior believe his legacy will impact community for years to come

SILSBEE, Texas — The Silsbee community is mourning the loss of beloved high school junior and hometown hero Jayce Lebron Jones. After a 10-month-long battle with brain cancer, Jones died Thursday night at Memorial Hermann Hospital. Friends and family of the 17-year-old are making sure his impact and legacy will never be forgotten.
SILSBEE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 injured after shots fired into crowd of East Texans

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – One person was injured early Sunday morning after multiple shots were fired at “several groups of people” in Sulphur Springs. According to local police, the shooting was around 1:25 a.m. in the area of Martin Luther King Blvd. and Pacific Park. In a statement, investigators said one man was shot […]
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
kogt.com

Driver Leaves Accident Scene

Tuesday night a white SUV was traveling on Burton Ave. in Orange and when the driver reached Park St. they failed to negoitiate the turn and drove thru the fence at Shangri La, struck a light pole and flipped the SUV on its top. The driver fled the scene. In...
ORANGE, TX
12NewsNow

Back to the 'Butch?' : Beaumont ISD officials holding Thursday meeting to discuss changing name of Memorial Stadium

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Independent School District officials are once again considering renaming the BISD Memorial Stadium. District officials will discuss changing the stadium's current name to the Carrol A. "Butch" Thomas Educational Support Center at a Thursday, May 19, 2022 meeting. This will be the fourth time in four years that the stadium's name will be debated.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Alabama-Coushatta Tribe Police name suspect in Friday casino robbery

The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe Police Department has released the identity of the man accused of robbing the Naskila Gaming Casino early Friday morning. Police Chief Rex Evans says the suspect is Marquel Fitzgerald, of Houston. The crime occurred shortly before 6:00 a.m. on Friday at the casino, located off of Highway...
WOODVILLE, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SH 99 TO OPEN-MANY HOPE TRAFFIC ON FM 2090 WILL EASE

The Grand Parkway/99 corridor from Hwy. 59 in New Caney to SH 146 in Baytown opens on Thursday, May 19. Motorists can drive for free on the Grand Parkway until the tolls begin at midnight on Saturday, May 21. These newest segments from New Caney to Baytown represent 52.8 miles of the 184-mile loop.
NEW CANEY, TX
kogt.com

Orange Man Dies In Accident

On Saturday, May 14 at approximately 8:47pm, the Port Arthur Police Department responded to the 1100 Blk of MLK DR in reference to a major traffic accident involving two vehicles. Upon arrival to this location, officers found the operator of a 2021 red Honda motorcycle to be deceased. This subject...
ORANGE, TX
kogt.com

Creating a State of Texas Cultural District

In 2005, as authorized by H.B. 2208 of the 79th Legislature, the Texas Commission on the Arts can designate cultural districts in Texas. In this program, an organization by itself or representing a collaborative effort will file an application to recognize their cultural district. Applicants must schedule an orientation meeting and work closely with Commission staff in the development of their application.
TEXAS STATE
kogt.com

Wanda F. Murphy

Wanda F. Murphy, 86 of Vidor died Friday, May 13th, 2022 at Vidor Health and Rehab in Vidor. A native of Baytown, she was a longtime resident of Vidor. Wanda was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Vidor. She retired from U.S. Post Office in Vidor and enjoyed sitting on her front porch watching the humming birds. Visitation will begin at 6:00 pm Friday, May 20, 2022 at Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Memorial Funeral Home with burial to follow at Restlawn Memorial Park in Vidor. Wanda was preceded in death by her husband Ralph Murphy. she is survived by her children Carolyn Schmoll, Charlotte Galaviz, Richard Murphy, Jerri and her husband Victor Galaviz Jr all of Vidor, TX, brother Benny Wells of Dayton, TX sisters Viola Hayes of Baytown, TX, and Melba Bustamonte, Baytown, TX, 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
VIDOR, TX

