Cards Lose In Heartbreaker

Wanda F. Murphy, 86 of Vidor died Friday, May 13th, 2022 at Vidor Health and Rehab in Vidor. A native of Baytown, she was a longtime resident of Vidor. Wanda was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Vidor. She retired from U.S. Post Office in Vidor and enjoyed sitting on her front porch watching the humming birds. Visitation will begin at 6:00 pm Friday, May 20, 2022 at Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Memorial Funeral Home with burial to follow at Restlawn Memorial Park in Vidor. Wanda was preceded in death by her husband Ralph Murphy. she is survived by her children Carolyn Schmoll, Charlotte Galaviz, Richard Murphy, Jerri and her husband Victor Galaviz Jr all of Vidor, TX, brother Benny Wells of Dayton, TX sisters Viola Hayes of Baytown, TX, and Melba Bustamonte, Baytown, TX, 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

