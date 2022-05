Four different 2nd Region schools will have players moving on to the boys’ state tennis tournament following the first day of boys play at the regional tennis tournament at Ruff Park in Hopkinsville. Ryan Hammett, of Caldwell County, Ethan Alexander, of University Heights, Nathaniel Crick, of Madisonville-North Hopkins, and Mason Bridgeman, of Henderson County, have all reached Wednesday night’s semifinals, with all four also qualifying for the state tournament in Lexington.

MADISONVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO