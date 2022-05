Vanderbilt lost a recruit from its 2023 class when Reese Mooney, a 3-star quarterback, shared on social media that his recruitment is “100% open.”. “First off I want to thank Vanderbilt and all of its coaches especially Coach Lynch for giving me the opportunity to be a part of such a great university. They are first class all around there,” he wrote on social media. “But after lots of discussion with my family and my coaches I have decided it is best for myself and family that I reopen my recruitment.”

