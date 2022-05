Hunt School of Nursing students had plenty to celebrate at commencement on Saturday, May 14 at the Plaza Theatre. The day marked the end of their nursing education by graduating from the Hunt School of Nursing and it also closed out the 10-year anniversary of the nursing school. The Borderplex community gave its heart to future trusted nursing heroes during the yearlong celebration, raising $1.876 million in scholarships for Hunt School of Nursing students.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO