According to ESPN, the ACC is close to changing the way it schedules each year and doing away with its current division layout. Each team in the conference would have three opponents that they would play each year and then the schedule would rotate through the rest of the teams every other year. ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips shed some light on the reasoning for moving to this new format (h/t ESPN): “The two, I think, drivers to this: One, is the opportunity for our student athletes to play every school in the ACC over a four-year period of time,” Phillips said....

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO