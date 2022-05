Arizona center fielder Mac Bingham is this week’s Pac-12 Player of the Week after putting together a stellar series versus Oregon State over the weekend. Against a Beavers team that is currently ranked second in the nation by D1Baseball.com and sitting atop of the Pac-12 standings, Bingham went 6-for-14 and contributed five RBIs in the series including a three-run home run on Sunday that helped the Wildcats come back from a 5-1 deficit.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO