Public Safety

The Buffalo supermarket massacre is the latest mass shooting authorities say was motivated by hate. Here are others

By CNN
KVIA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday’s massacre in Buffalo, New York, is the latest mass shooting in which authorities say the suspect was motivated by hate. The suspected shooter, an 18-year-old White man, shot and killed 10 people and injured three others at a supermarket in a predominantly Black area, authorities said. Eleven of the victims...

kvia.com

