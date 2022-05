EL PASO, Texas - In what was certainly their most physical game of the season El Paso Locomotive FC weathered bruises, jabs, and injury to come away with three points. "Clean sheets are so important, they're our building blocks," said defenseman Andrew Fox of El Paso Locomotive FC's 1-0 win over Sacramento Republic. "To win ugly is a necessary step for any team that wants to go on and achieve anything."

EL PASO, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO