State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins had strong words for Republican officials in the state who perpetuate racist and white supremecist ideas in the aftermath of the apparently anti-Black mass shooting in Buffalo that left 10 dead. “People are dying because you're fueling the fans of hatred,” Stewart-Cousins told reporters after an emotional press conference with other lawmakers. “It has to stop, and they have to be responsible – otherwise, frankly, they're not worthy of leading people.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO