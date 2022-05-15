ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Jaron “Boots” Ennis Demolishes Custio Clayton In Two

Boxing Insider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJaron “Boots” Ennis returned to the ring Saturday night to face Custio Clayton on the undercard of the highly anticipated Jermell Charlo-Brian Castano rematch. The 24 year old Philly native Ennis had...

www.boxinginsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boxing Scene

Craig Richards Wasn't Surprised Dmitry Bivol Upset Canelo Alvarez

Not everyone was shocked when Canelo Alvarez was upset on the scorecards by Dmitry Bivol in Las Vegas last weekend. In May 2021, in Manchester, Bivol won a close decision over London’s Craig Richards by scores of 118-110, 115-114 and 115-113 and the day before Bivol handed Canelo just the second loss of his decorated career, Richards felt his old opponent could do it.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Spence on Facing Crawford: Huge Fight For Both Of Us, I Don't See Any Stumbling Blocks

Errol Spence has grown accustomed to fielding questions about when he and Terence Crawford will collide to determine welterweight supremacy. The good news is that the in-demand undisputed welterweight championship appears to be closer to reality than at any point in the near four-year buildup to such a showdown. The reigning WBA/WBC/IBF champ noted as much while ringside to watch stablemate Jermell Charlo (35-1-1, 19KOs) unify all four major titles at junior middleweight in a tenth-round knockout of Brian Castano (17-1-2, 12KOs) at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Prior to the fight, the unbeaten Spence (28-0, 22KOs) was optimistic of facing Crawford (38-0, 29KOs) by year’s end.
CARSON, CA
Boxing Scene

Charlo's Unification at 154 Creates Layers of Big-Fight Options

Welcome back to the big time, Jermell Charlo. Or at least the fringy levels of the big time for now anyway. Not quite two-and-a-half years after he blasted out Tony Harrison to reassert a 154-pound title claim and erase his only smudge, the dynamic Texan was at it again with a 10th-round finish of Brian Castano on Saturday night that unified the recognized junior middleweight/super welterweight belts and rendered moot the disputed draw the two men had battled to last summer in San Antonio.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Bill Haney says George Kambosos will be vulnerable the more he throws

By Dan Ambrose: Trainer Bill Haney is utterly confident that his son WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney will march into Australia and defense unified champ George Kambosos Jr. next month on June 5th at the Marvel Stadium, in Melbourne. Bill says that Kambosos (20-0, 10 KOs) will put himself in...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Boxing Scene

David Benavidez vs. David Lemieux - Undercard Information

Rising Dominican prospect Luis “The Twist” Nunez will battle fellow unbeaten Jonathan Fierro in the 10-round featherweight telecast opener live on SHOWTIME Saturday, May 21 from Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event. The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® telecast is headlined by unbeaten two-time...
GLENDALE, AZ
Boxing Scene

Tim Tszyu To Jermell Charlo: Fight Me or Vacate – That's All There Is!

Junior middleweight contender Tim Tszyu is standing firm on his demand for a mandatory crack at WBC, IBF, WBO, WBA undisputed world champion Jermell Charlo. Tszyu was ringside last Saturday night in Los Angeles, to watch Charlo score a tenth round knockout of Brian Castano to unify all four of major sanctioning titles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boxing Scene

Castano: Tim Tszyu Is A Great Fighter, But He’s Probably Not Ready For Jermell Charlo

CARSON, California – Brian Castano has spent his past 22 rounds trying to beat Jermell Charlo. The well-informed former WBO junior middleweight champion would advise an ambitious Tim Tszyu to gain some more experience before the unbeaten Australian contender attempts to achieve what Castano couldn’t accomplish against the fully unified 154-pound champion. Castano indicated during a post-fight press conference following his 10th-round knockout defeat to Charlo on Saturday night at Dignity Health Sports Park that Tszyu is not properly prepared for that type of difficult fight.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Benavidez: Until I Get Plant, Charlo, Canelo, Andrade - I Don't See Myself Leaving 168

David Benavidez has bad news for anyone waiting out a growth spurt that would force him out of the super middleweight division. The former two-time WBC super middleweight titlist has every intention of sticking around at the weight until he secures all of the big fights that have so far remained just out of reach. The first step for the unbeaten 25-year-old comes this Saturday, when Benavidez faces former IBF middleweight titlist David Lemieux (43-4, 36KOs) in an interim WBC super middleweight title fight atop a Showtime tripleheader from Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.
GLENDALE, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Custio Clayton
Boxing Scene

Bill Haney Not (Yet) Permitted To Travel To Australia; Yoel Judah To Lead Devin Haney's Corner For Kambosos Fight

Devin Haney hits the road for the biggest fight of his young career without his primary team in tow. Travel plans for the WBC lightweight titlist will not include the company of his father and head trainer, Bill Haney who was not permitted to go through customs for their trip to Australia. The elder Haney was denied entry due to a prior conviction holding up his visa application, forcing Devin Haney to literally fly solo en route to Melbourne ahead of his June 5 undisputed lightweight championship clash with lineal/WBA/IBF/WBO champ George Kambosos Jr.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy