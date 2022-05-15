ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston ends 3-game skid with 2-0 victory over Nashville

The Associated Press
 4 days ago
HOUSTON (AP) — Adalberto Carrasquilla and Darwin Quintero scored goals and the Houston Dynamo beat Nashville FC 2-0 on Saturday.

Steve Clark stopped all four shots he faced for the Dynamo (4-4-3), who finished the match a man down after Adam Lundqvist drew a red card in the 52nd minute. The win snaps a three-game losing streak for Houston.

Carrasquilla’s goal staked Houston to a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute. Quintero’s tally came one minute after Lundqvist’s exit.

Nashville (4-4-3) outshot the Dynamo 12-7. Both teams had four shots on goal.

Joe Willis saved two of the four shots he faced for Nashville.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

