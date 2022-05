Every Texan knows that Blue Bell makes the best ice cream out there. Even many non-Texans can agree that it beats most of the other ice cream brands you can buy. Cohen Thompson, a man who lives in College Station, Texas, recently made it his duty to rank every Blue Bell flavor out there along with his roommates. They have tried nearly every flavor out there, and based on their preferences, ranked each flavor from worst to best.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO