CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle HS wins Metro League baseball championship

If you enjoy exploring the beach at low tide, this is your week. The chart shows low-low tides through Friday. Today at 11:44 am, it’ll be out to -2.9 feet; Tuesday at 12:27 pm, -3.5 feet; Wednesday at 1:13 pm, -3.7 feet; Thursday at 2:03 pm, -3.4 feet; and Friday at 2:56 pm, -2.6 feet. The Seattle Aquarium‘s volunteer beach naturalists don’t start their seasonal schedule for a few more weeks, so you’ll have to explore on your own, but please remember to tread lightly, as the low-low tides expose animals and plants that spend most of the year underwater. You can also appreciate the revealed shoreline by observing from overlooks/sidewalks/trails including Duwamish Head, Constellation Park, Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook, and Lincoln Park. If you can’t get out this week (or if the weather gets in the way, which it might on Wednesday), next month will bring even-lower low tides – three days at or below -4.0, starting June 14th.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO