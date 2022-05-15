ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle HS wins Metro League baseball championship

 4 days ago

Their record led the league, and now their final tournament win cements the championship. Tonight at Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center, the West Seattle High School...

FOLLOWUP: West Seattle ultra-runner Riley Nachtrieb conquers Olympic Discovery Trail

(Photos courtesy Riley Nachtrieb) On Friday, we previewed 20-year-old West Seattle-based ultra-runner Riley Nachtrieb‘s plan to run the Olympic Discovery Trail, which she last attempted in 2019, forced to stop two-thirds of the way along the 132-mile trail because of an injury. She started early Saturday morning and this time, made it all the way – 41 hours, according to her Instagram updates. Supporters dropped in from checkpoints along the way:
SEATTLE, WA
COUNTDOWN: Get in on 2022 Loop the ‘Lupe

Sun’s out, sky’s clearing, yes, summer really is approaching. So it’s a great day to jump into the 5K obstacle-course-and-more Loop the ‘Lupe:. IT’S TIME TO GET IN THE LOOP: Race Director Brian Callanan has a friendly reminder about signing up for Loop the ‘Lupe, Our Lady of Guadalupe’s annual obstacle-course 5K, which is happening June 4th at Walt Hundley Playfield.
SEATTLE, WA
WEST SEATTLE BEACHES: Low-low tides this week

If you enjoy exploring the beach at low tide, this is your week. The chart shows low-low tides through Friday. Today at 11:44 am, it’ll be out to -2.9 feet; Tuesday at 12:27 pm, -3.5 feet; Wednesday at 1:13 pm, -3.7 feet; Thursday at 2:03 pm, -3.4 feet; and Friday at 2:56 pm, -2.6 feet. The Seattle Aquarium‘s volunteer beach naturalists don’t start their seasonal schedule for a few more weeks, so you’ll have to explore on your own, but please remember to tread lightly, as the low-low tides expose animals and plants that spend most of the year underwater. You can also appreciate the revealed shoreline by observing from overlooks/sidewalks/trails including Duwamish Head, Constellation Park, Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook, and Lincoln Park. If you can’t get out this week (or if the weather gets in the way, which it might on Wednesday), next month will bring even-lower low tides – three days at or below -4.0, starting June 14th.
SEATTLE, WA
Remembering Larry Hilden, 1927-2022

Family and friends are remembering Larry Hilden and sharing this with the community:. Laurence Roland Hilden passed away peacefully at his home at age 94 on April 24, 2022. He was born in Hager City, WI to Arthur and Ruth Hilden. After graduating from school, he joined the US Navy a month before his 18th birthday in November 1945. He served aboard the USS Trippe (DD-403) and participated in the Operation Crossroads nuclear weapons tests at Bikini Atoll on July 25, 1946.
SEATTLE, WA
Want to see wading pools open this summer? Help Seattle Parks find attendants!

(WSB file photo, Lincoln Park wading pool) Two weeks ago, we gave you a sneak peek at Seattle Parks‘ plans for summer swim season. At the time, they weren’t ready to announce the wading-pool schedule for this year, because of staffing concerns. Today, Parks formally announced most of the summer aquatics schedule, including the details we published in early May, but they say the wading-pool situation remains unsettled:
SEATTLE, WA
WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: Seen at low-low tide

As mentioned here earlier, this week brings low-low tides to West Seattle beaches. Tonight we have three photos from Rosalie Miller, whose photos of tiny plants we’ve featured previously. Above, a Lined Chiton; below, an Opalescent Nudibranch:. And here’s an Anemone:. “Gorgeous day at the beach,” Rosalie reports....
SEATTLE, WA
RETURNING: Emerald Water Anglers Summerfest at Me-Kwa-Mooks this Saturday

We’re days away from another spring/summer event that’s making a comeback this year: Emerald Water Anglers (WSB sponsor) will gather vendors, guides, and fly-fishing fans at Me-Kwa-Mooks Park on Saturday (May 21st) for EWA Summerfest. 9 am-3 pm, visit the park to try new rods and lines, see demonstrations (EWA proprietor Dave McCoy talks Puget Sound fly fishing at 10), and enjoy food that’ll put you in the mood for a fishing trip. Everything’s free but the food. Me-Kwa-Mooks is in the 4500 block of Beach Drive.
FISHING
FAUNTLEROY FERRY DOCK: ‘Online open house’ time

The next phase in planning for West Seattle’s next major transportation project, replacement of Washington State Ferries‘ Fauntleroy dock/terminal, has just begun: WSF launched its “online open house” for the project today. Go here and you can catch up on WSF’s reasons for the project, the timeline, and early-stage possibilities, among other things, plus you’ll see how to comment. You can also register to attend one of the online community meetings coming up next Tuesday and Wednesday. Most recently, as we reported last week, WSF ruled out the idea of relocating the dock, but the rest of the details are yet to be settled on.
SEATTLE, WA
Five West Seattle places to eat/drink Tuesday while supporting local students

Advance alert if you haven’t already seen them on the calendar – three dine-out benefits are happening tomorrow (Tuesday, May 17th), involving five food/drink establishments:. AMPERSAND CAFE: 6 am-3 pm, you can enjoy the view (2536 Alki Avenue SW) and coffee, baked goods, and/or sandwiches, with part of...
SEATTLE, WA
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Wednesday watch, with wind

6:02 AM: Good morning; welcome to Wednesday, May 18th. The National Weather Service predicts windy, damp weather, with a Wind Advisory in effect, wind from the SW with possible gusts to 45 mph, high in the 60s. (Yesterday hit 61, six degrees below the seasonal norm.) BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES.
SEATTLE, WA
FOLLOWUP: Signs go up at ex-Village Woodworks space in West Seattle Junction

After Village Woodworks closed at 4538 California SW in The Junction three and a half months ago, the property owners told us they hadn’t decided what to do with the space – whether to find a new tenant or pursue redevelopment. Signs that just went up reveal their decision: The 5,426-square-foot space is available for lease. The listing is short on verbiage, simply noting the building’s location on “the premier retail corridor in West Seattle.” Village Woodworks had been there for 25 years. That side of the 4500 block of California SW has several other spaces in transition, including the Campbell Building‘s for-sale listing (asking price has since dropped from $6 million to $5 million) and the about-to-start-demolition project at the former Lee’s/Kamei/Naked Crepe spaces.
SEATTLE, WA
CLOSURE ALERT: Work planned this weekend on eastbound Spokane Street Viaduct

(Image from SDOT traffic camera) 7:14 PM: After a reader inquiry, we asked SDOT this week for followup information on the deck scanning done last year on the Spokane Street Viaduct – the West Seattle Bridge continuation east of Highway 99. In the response late today, SDOT spokesperson Mariam Ali told WSB that the eastbound SSV – its older section – will close this weekend for work:
SEATTLE, WA
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 3 weekend incidents

Three incidents from the weekend – starting with two from police summaries:. CONFIRMED GUNFIRE: Just before 1 am Sunday, officers checked out a report of suspected gunfire heard near 27th/Roxbury. Witnesses reported seeing people firing handguns “into the air” from two or three vehicles subsequently “seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed.” Police found shell casings “spanning the length of the block,” but no injuries or property damage. If you have any information, this incident is # 22-121619.
SEATTLE, WA
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Store robbery; vehicle vandalism; under-car prowlers

STORE ROBBERY: Three people held up Planet Vapes at Delridge/Henderson on Tuesday afternoon. According to the police-report summary, an employee told police it happened around quarter till 4 – three people came in, one pointed a handgun at the employee and demanded merchandise, while the other two grabbed merchandise. The robber with a gun also demanded money from the register. They are described only as “wearing masks and gloves” and were last seen headed southbound on Delridge. One item taken was described as a three-foot-by-two-foot cardboard box of “disposable vapes.” If you have any information, the incident # is 22-124106.
SEATTLE, WA
DEVELOPMENT: Demolition begins for 4508 California mixed-use project

This morning we described the 4508 California SW mixed-use project site as “about-to-start-demolition.” We had gone by at 9 am, looking at both sides of the site, and noting no heavy equipment in sight, so it didn’t seem like the teardown would start today. However, when we checked back tonight, we discovered demolition has indeed begun, from the alley, at the back of the former Kamei Japanese Restaurant.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOLLOWUP: After second shooting, Councilmember Herbold asks mayor’s office to ‘consider prioritizing’ Andover encampment for action

Every Monday afternoon, City Councilmembers offer individual updates at what’s known as the “briefing” meeting – what they’re working on, what are issues of concern in their district, among other things. We watched today to see if West Seattle/South Park Councilmember Lisa Herbold would mention Friday’s shooting alongside the SW Andover RV encampment. She did, as you can see/hear starting at 19:01 into the video recording of the meeting.
SEATTLE, WA

