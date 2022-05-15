ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Paul scores 2, Lightning hold off Maple Leafs 2-1 in Game 7

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO (AP) — Nick Paul scored twice, including an incredible individual effort on the tiebreaking goal late in the...

Spoelstra, Udoka have Heat and Celtics ready for East finals

MIAMI (AP) — Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka and Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra have enormous respect for each other and a bond that stems from their shared history in the sport. Both grew up in Portland and played in the West Coast Conference before getting into coaching. The two men will face off against each other starting Tuesday for the Eastern Conference’s berth in the NBA Finals. Spoelstra says the matchup makes sense because the teams were the best and most consistent in the East during the regular season. Spoelstra is in his 14th season coaching the Heat, while Udoka is a first-year head coach in Boston.
Robbie Ray doesn’t travel with Mariners to Toronto series

TORONTO (AP) — Mariners left-hander Robbie Ray isn’t joining Seattle for a series in Toronto this week, missing a chance to celebrate the Cy Young Award he won with the Blue Jays last season amid border restrictions related to the COVID-19 vaccine. Ray pitched against the Mets in New York on Sunday, then remained in the U.S. while teammates traveled to Canada. There was no locker for Ray in the Mariners’ clubhouse in Toronto. Manager Scott Servais said Ray will rejoin the team in Boston on Thursday for a four-game series against the Red Sox. He did not elaborate on the left-hander’s absence.
